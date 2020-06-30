All apartments in Los Angeles
1007 Figueroa Ter Apt C
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:45 AM

1007 Figueroa Ter Apt C

1007 Figueroa Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1007 Figueroa Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Historic Cultural

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful gated community with views of Downtown LA Skyline!! - Don't miss the opportunity to enjoy living in this amazing tri-level townhouse/Condo/Apartment with stunning views of downtown Los Angeles Skyline right across from your very own private balcony! a 5 minute drive to downtown, you will be in the heart of Downtown LA to enjoy the renowned restaurants and nightlife, and after you get to come home in a quiet secure community. The unit boasts three levels with main level entrance from front yard that opens to an entertainment / living room with dedicated bathroom (could double as a third bedroom/office) beautiful laminate flooring, newly painted, and large windows. Second level has a balcony with stunning views of downtown skyline and kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances and in-unit washer dryer, Pantry/laundry room off kitchen with brand new washer/dryer -Bonus storage space. The second level also has a attached covered two-car garage (one full-size and one true compact). Third level has two over-sized master bedrooms, each with a bathroom. The facility boasts secure gated entrance with outdoor lounge area with BBQ grill and views of the Dodger Stadium.

(RLNE3540663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Figueroa Ter Apt C have any available units?
1007 Figueroa Ter Apt C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1007 Figueroa Ter Apt C have?
Some of 1007 Figueroa Ter Apt C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 Figueroa Ter Apt C currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Figueroa Ter Apt C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Figueroa Ter Apt C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1007 Figueroa Ter Apt C is pet friendly.
Does 1007 Figueroa Ter Apt C offer parking?
Yes, 1007 Figueroa Ter Apt C offers parking.
Does 1007 Figueroa Ter Apt C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1007 Figueroa Ter Apt C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Figueroa Ter Apt C have a pool?
No, 1007 Figueroa Ter Apt C does not have a pool.
Does 1007 Figueroa Ter Apt C have accessible units?
No, 1007 Figueroa Ter Apt C does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Figueroa Ter Apt C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 Figueroa Ter Apt C does not have units with dishwashers.

