10022 Fullbright Avenue

For a private showing call Steve Courchaine at 818-335-9426. Here is a charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home situated in a beautiful Chatsworth neighborhood. With 1,263 square feet of living space the entry invites you into a spacious Living room with wood-like laminate floors, smooth ceilings and windows that let in the perfect amount of sunlight. There is an adjacent dining area, Living room and doorway that leads you into Family room with cozy brick fireplace and Plantation Shutters. The updated kitchen has plenty of cabinets, Microwave, Double Oven, Granite Counter tops, Dishwasher and Refrigerator. There is a 2 car garage with direct access and Laundry hookups with plenty of storage. The 3 bedrooms are spacious in size and light. There are dual paned windows central air & heat and plenty of linen storage. The baths are updated and one is a full and the other 3/4s. Both the front and the private rear yard offers a combination of drought tolerant and shade surrounded by custom landscaping with gardener included. You can also enjoy the backyard under the covered patio. Located close to shopping, the freeway and public transportation and it’s all ready for new tenants.