Los Angeles, CA
10022 Fullbright Avenue
Last updated October 8 2019 at 8:36 PM

10022 Fullbright Avenue

10022 Fullbright Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10022 Fullbright Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For a private showing call Steve Courchaine at 818-335-9426. Here is a charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home situated in a beautiful Chatsworth neighborhood. With 1,263 square feet of living space the entry invites you into a spacious Living room with wood-like laminate floors, smooth ceilings and windows that let in the perfect amount of sunlight. There is an adjacent dining area, Living room and doorway that leads you into Family room with cozy brick fireplace and Plantation Shutters. The updated kitchen has plenty of cabinets, Microwave, Double Oven, Granite Counter tops, Dishwasher and Refrigerator. There is a 2 car garage with direct access and Laundry hookups with plenty of storage. The 3 bedrooms are spacious in size and light. There are dual paned windows central air & heat and plenty of linen storage. The baths are updated and one is a full and the other 3/4s. Both the front and the private rear yard offers a combination of drought tolerant and shade surrounded by custom landscaping with gardener included. You can also enjoy the backyard under the covered patio. Located close to shopping, the freeway and public transportation and it’s all ready for new tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10022 Fullbright Avenue have any available units?
10022 Fullbright Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10022 Fullbright Avenue have?
Some of 10022 Fullbright Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10022 Fullbright Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10022 Fullbright Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10022 Fullbright Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10022 Fullbright Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10022 Fullbright Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10022 Fullbright Avenue offers parking.
Does 10022 Fullbright Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10022 Fullbright Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10022 Fullbright Avenue have a pool?
No, 10022 Fullbright Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10022 Fullbright Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10022 Fullbright Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10022 Fullbright Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10022 Fullbright Avenue has units with dishwashers.
