1 Northstar Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This oceanfront lofty condo is one of a kind with wide unobstructed white water and ocean views from Catalina to Malibu and has been fully renovated in 2019! Expansive living room opens to a private oceanfront balcony with stone surround fireplace, high ceilings and wide planked wood floors throughout. Gorgeous kitchen open to the living room boasts an enormous island, custom cabinetry, Italian handmade tile backsplash and all new stainless appliances. Fabulous master bedroom with ocean views, built in custom closets, ensuite bathroom with dual sinks and walk in shower with a rain head and handheld water feature. The second bedroom with custom closets is also ensuite with an over sized soaking tub. Office space, extra storage + laundry inside. 2 car parking. Building has earthquake insurance. Walking distance to all of the best that Marina del Rey and Venice has to offer.