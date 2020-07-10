All apartments in Los Angeles
1 Northstar Street

1 Northstar Street · No Longer Available
Location

1 Northstar Street, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This oceanfront lofty condo is one of a kind with wide unobstructed white water and ocean views from Catalina to Malibu and has been fully renovated in 2019! Expansive living room opens to a private oceanfront balcony with stone surround fireplace, high ceilings and wide planked wood floors throughout. Gorgeous kitchen open to the living room boasts an enormous island, custom cabinetry, Italian handmade tile backsplash and all new stainless appliances. Fabulous master bedroom with ocean views, built in custom closets, ensuite bathroom with dual sinks and walk in shower with a rain head and handheld water feature. The second bedroom with custom closets is also ensuite with an over sized soaking tub. Office space, extra storage + laundry inside. 2 car parking. Building has earthquake insurance. Walking distance to all of the best that Marina del Rey and Venice has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Northstar Street have any available units?
1 Northstar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Northstar Street have?
Some of 1 Northstar Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Northstar Street currently offering any rent specials?
1 Northstar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Northstar Street pet-friendly?
No, 1 Northstar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1 Northstar Street offer parking?
Yes, 1 Northstar Street offers parking.
Does 1 Northstar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Northstar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Northstar Street have a pool?
No, 1 Northstar Street does not have a pool.
Does 1 Northstar Street have accessible units?
No, 1 Northstar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Northstar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Northstar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
