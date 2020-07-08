All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 761 Coronado Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
761 Coronado Avenue
Last updated April 4 2019 at 4:47 AM

761 Coronado Avenue

761 Coronado Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

761 Coronado Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Eastside

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
YOUR NEW DREAM HOME AWAITS!! Exquisite, Must See! Great Location! Newly remodeled stand alone 3 bedroom home features living room, dining room, breakfast dining area, and rests in an excellent area of Long Beach. The 3 bedroom 2 bathroom front house features original charm and character yet still provides all the modern upgrades one would expect. Upgrades include new paint inside, brand new amazing wood floors throughout, a remodeled kitchen featuring clean, white tile counter tops and appliances. The bedrooms are extraordinarily large. The bathrooms are remodeled and appointed with gorgeous modern quartz counter tops and vanities. SMALL ONE CAR GARAGE PARKING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 761 Coronado Avenue have any available units?
761 Coronado Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 761 Coronado Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
761 Coronado Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 761 Coronado Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 761 Coronado Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 761 Coronado Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 761 Coronado Avenue offers parking.
Does 761 Coronado Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 761 Coronado Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 761 Coronado Avenue have a pool?
No, 761 Coronado Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 761 Coronado Avenue have accessible units?
No, 761 Coronado Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 761 Coronado Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 761 Coronado Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 761 Coronado Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 761 Coronado Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine