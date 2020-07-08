761 Coronado Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

YOUR NEW DREAM HOME AWAITS!! Exquisite, Must See! Great Location! Newly remodeled stand alone 3 bedroom home features living room, dining room, breakfast dining area, and rests in an excellent area of Long Beach. The 3 bedroom 2 bathroom front house features original charm and character yet still provides all the modern upgrades one would expect. Upgrades include new paint inside, brand new amazing wood floors throughout, a remodeled kitchen featuring clean, white tile counter tops and appliances. The bedrooms are extraordinarily large. The bathrooms are remodeled and appointed with gorgeous modern quartz counter tops and vanities. SMALL ONE CAR GARAGE PARKING