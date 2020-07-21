Rent Calculator
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
5728 Campo
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5728 Campo
5728 Campo Walk
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5728 Campo Walk, Long Beach, CA 90803
Naples
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully Remodeled home with all the bells and whistles in a fantastic Naples Island Location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5728 Campo have any available units?
5728 Campo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
Is 5728 Campo currently offering any rent specials?
5728 Campo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5728 Campo pet-friendly?
No, 5728 Campo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 5728 Campo offer parking?
No, 5728 Campo does not offer parking.
Does 5728 Campo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5728 Campo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5728 Campo have a pool?
No, 5728 Campo does not have a pool.
Does 5728 Campo have accessible units?
No, 5728 Campo does not have accessible units.
Does 5728 Campo have units with dishwashers?
No, 5728 Campo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5728 Campo have units with air conditioning?
No, 5728 Campo does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
