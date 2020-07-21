All apartments in Long Beach
5728 Campo
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

5728 Campo

5728 Campo Walk · No Longer Available
Location

5728 Campo Walk, Long Beach, CA 90803
Naples

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully Remodeled home with all the bells and whistles in a fantastic Naples Island Location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5728 Campo have any available units?
5728 Campo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 5728 Campo currently offering any rent specials?
5728 Campo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5728 Campo pet-friendly?
No, 5728 Campo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5728 Campo offer parking?
No, 5728 Campo does not offer parking.
Does 5728 Campo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5728 Campo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5728 Campo have a pool?
No, 5728 Campo does not have a pool.
Does 5728 Campo have accessible units?
No, 5728 Campo does not have accessible units.
Does 5728 Campo have units with dishwashers?
No, 5728 Campo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5728 Campo have units with air conditioning?
No, 5728 Campo does not have units with air conditioning.
