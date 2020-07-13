All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1900 Ocean.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1900 Ocean
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM

1900 Ocean

Open Now until 6pm
1900 E Ocean Blvd · (562) 200-0345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Bixby Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1900 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 504 · Avail. Jul 20

$2,040

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 485 sqft

Unit 505 · Avail. now

$2,040

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 485 sqft

Unit 704 · Avail. now

$2,120

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 485 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 1207 · Avail. Aug 9

$2,755

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 614 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit 812 · Avail. Aug 17

$3,803

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 712 · Avail. Sep 9

$3,903

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1900 Ocean.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
doorman
24hr gym
parking
pool
guest suite
hot tub
elevator
garage
on-site laundry
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
internet access
package receiving
volleyball court
Imagine living by the beach, starting each day with panoramic views of the coast and ending with a walk along the water at sunset. Residents of 1900 Ocean Beach Club experience a life of sun, sky, and sand in beautiful Long Beach. This stylish 18-story high-rise apartment building presents a one-of-a-kind lifestyle of comfort and leisure with an oceanfront resort-style pool and spa, 24-hour fitness center, and on-the-sand location. Your apartment home offers spectacular views and comes with luxurious features such as spacious balconies, mirrored wardrobe closets, and a fully equipped kitchen with GE™ appliances. Spend the day relaxing at the beach or exploring Downtown Long Beach. Feeling adventurous? Visit the Aquarium of the Pacific, sail away on the Catalina Express, or peruse the Long Beach Museum of Art. Simply put, life is full of exciting possibilities at 1900 Ocean Beach Club, the premier beachside address.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $1000 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $100/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. Please call our Leasing Lobby regarding our Parking Policy.
Storage Details: Storage units: $150/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Ocean have any available units?
1900 Ocean has 10 units available starting at $2,040 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 Ocean have?
Some of 1900 Ocean's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Ocean currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Ocean is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Ocean pet-friendly?
Yes, 1900 Ocean is pet friendly.
Does 1900 Ocean offer parking?
Yes, 1900 Ocean offers parking.
Does 1900 Ocean have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1900 Ocean offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Ocean have a pool?
Yes, 1900 Ocean has a pool.
Does 1900 Ocean have accessible units?
No, 1900 Ocean does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Ocean have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1900 Ocean has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1900 Ocean?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
111 W. Del Amo
111 W. Del Amo Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90805
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity