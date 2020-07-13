Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center doorman 24hr gym parking pool guest suite hot tub elevator garage on-site laundry conference room courtyard dog grooming area internet access package receiving volleyball court

Imagine living by the beach, starting each day with panoramic views of the coast and ending with a walk along the water at sunset. Residents of 1900 Ocean Beach Club experience a life of sun, sky, and sand in beautiful Long Beach. This stylish 18-story high-rise apartment building presents a one-of-a-kind lifestyle of comfort and leisure with an oceanfront resort-style pool and spa, 24-hour fitness center, and on-the-sand location. Your apartment home offers spectacular views and comes with luxurious features such as spacious balconies, mirrored wardrobe closets, and a fully equipped kitchen with GE™ appliances. Spend the day relaxing at the beach or exploring Downtown Long Beach. Feeling adventurous? Visit the Aquarium of the Pacific, sail away on the Catalina Express, or peruse the Long Beach Museum of Art. Simply put, life is full of exciting possibilities at 1900 Ocean Beach Club, the premier beachside address.