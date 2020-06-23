Rent Calculator
Lake Forest, CA
21921 Rimhurst Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
21921 Rimhurst Drive
21921 Rimhurst Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
21921 Rimhurst Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos
Amenities
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Tenant to purchase the tenant's insurance with a copy to the landlord prior move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21921 Rimhurst Drive have any available units?
21921 Rimhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Forest, CA
.
What amenities does 21921 Rimhurst Drive have?
Some of 21921 Rimhurst Drive's amenities include ceiling fan, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 21921 Rimhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21921 Rimhurst Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21921 Rimhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21921 Rimhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Forest
.
Does 21921 Rimhurst Drive offer parking?
No, 21921 Rimhurst Drive does not offer parking.
Does 21921 Rimhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21921 Rimhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21921 Rimhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 21921 Rimhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21921 Rimhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 21921 Rimhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21921 Rimhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 21921 Rimhurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21921 Rimhurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21921 Rimhurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
