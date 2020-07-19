All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 16 Clover.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
16 Clover
Last updated March 28 2019 at 9:23 PM

16 Clover

16 Clover · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16 Clover, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Baker Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
fire pit
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Come live the amazing lifestyle in Bakers Ranch. Beautiful community pools and parks. Incredible 2015 built three bedroom, three bath luxury finishes single family home. Chef's kitchen and large great room. Beautiful back yard with water feature designed to entertain. End lot on the street offers extra privacy and space. Beautiful designer shutters thru home. Modern, clean wood tile flooring in downstairs. Media room. Large laundry room and attached garage. Gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, gorgeous quartz countertops, and designer back splashes. Recessed lighting throughout the home and stunning pendant lights above the kitchen island.All tile in the bathrooms and wet areas have been upgraded, including the magnificent master shower.Baker Ranch features numerous parks, tennis, basketball, volleyball courts, hiking and bike trails. Three Clubhouses with sparkling pools, outdoor fire pits and BBQ areas. Close to Foothill Town Center and a short distance to Irvine Spectrum, 241 Toll, Fwys 5 & 405. Ranking 9 & 10 - Saddleback Valley Unified Schools. Contact Celeste McCarthy 949-413-9011 for a showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Clover have any available units?
16 Clover doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 16 Clover have?
Some of 16 Clover's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Clover currently offering any rent specials?
16 Clover is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Clover pet-friendly?
No, 16 Clover is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 16 Clover offer parking?
Yes, 16 Clover offers parking.
Does 16 Clover have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Clover does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Clover have a pool?
Yes, 16 Clover has a pool.
Does 16 Clover have accessible units?
No, 16 Clover does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Clover have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Clover does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Clover have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Clover does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 2 BedroomsLake Forest Apartments with Balconies
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Forest Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CAMurrieta, CADowney, CA
Newport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College