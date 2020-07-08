31716 S COAST Highway

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Bring your most discriminating clients. Fully furnished and equipped with all the niceties of a the finest Bed and Breakfast. Charming cottage with open beam ceilings and gorgeous wood flooring throughout. Sharp and clean as a whistle and professionally furnished with quality pieces. The eclectic mix of stainless steel and organic woods throughout make the space feel so warm and inviting. The outside deck with ocean views makes you want to sit down take your shoes off and stay awhile...a long while. Must see! OWNERS ARE LOOKING FOR RELOCATING PROFESSIONALS 6 months to year minimum term. NOT A SUMMER SHORT TERM RENTAL. Owner prefers single occupancy - ideally a working professional 9-5er.