1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:17 PM
139 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Laguna Beach, CA
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
36 Units Available
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,926
721 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Its access to the arts and a front-row seat on the beach.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Main Beach
2 Units Available
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
510 sqft
Harbor Cove Apartment Homes in Laguna Beach will have newly renovated spacious one bedroom homes featuring quartz counter-tops, patios or balconies, wood like flooring, and steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
1 Unit Available
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
Gorgeous 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available right across the street from the ocean. Beautiful gourmet kitchens with dishwashers. wood floors, lots of cabinets. mirrored closet doors and washer and dryer in unit.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 05:35pm
The Village
1 Unit Available
646 Ramona Avenue
646 Ramona Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
500 sqft
Fabulous junior one bedroom unit with garage remodeled to perfection! Featuring maple hardwood floors, a full kitchen with white cabinetry, black granite, stainless steel cabinets and breakfast bar, living room, small bedroom and even private
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
336 Myrtle Street
336 Myrtle Street, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,495
858 sqft
336 A.Myrtle St. Be the first to live in this brand new and completely rebuilt industrial cottage situated in the most desirable neighborhood of North Laguna, the "Tree Streets”.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
770 Hillcrest Drive
770 Hillcrest Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
562 sqft
Live in Laguna's Historically Known; Pyne Castle in North Laguna. See and hear grand ocean views sweep up and down the coast from North Laguna's Emerald Bay to downtown Main Beach.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
The Village
1 Unit Available
464 Bent Street
464 Bent Street, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,900
400 sqft
Best Laguna Beach Village Location; Spectacular Ocean Views. Exceptional whitewater ocean views, Catalina Island sunsets. Fully Remodeled. Fully Furnished. Wonderfully landscaped. Enjoy the ocean breezes and sleep to the sounds of crashing waves.
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
239 Fairview Street
239 Fairview Street, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$8,750
1040 sqft
Laid back beach vibe meets chic New York City apartment. This designer furnished property has a modern cottage feel with open beamed ceilings, light bright rooms and a honed concrete tile floor throughout.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
315 Magnolia Drive B
315 Magnolia Dr, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,450
600 sqft
Welcome home to this magnificent North Laguna executive apartment. Luxurious one bedroom one bath with direct access private garage. New stainless steel appliances. In unit, stackable washer and dryer.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
The Village
1 Unit Available
324 Brooks Street
324 Brooks St, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
1000 sqft
Great upper level one bedroom one bath apartment in the heart of Laguna Village. Located on the corner of Glenneyre and Brooks in clean well maintained building. Light and bright corner unit with full ocean view.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
240 JASMINE Street
240 Jasmine Street, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,395
650 sqft
North Laguna Beach Hidden Gem! This Spectacular Beach Villa was completely remodeled and fully furnished in September 2012. This Newer Upper Beach Villa (2nd Floor) offers spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath with a large deck and 1 car parking.
1 of 54
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
South Laguna Village
1 Unit Available
31834 Virginia Way
31834 Virginia Way, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
419 sqft
Furnished rental located in South Laguna Beach. One bedroom, one bathroom cozy beach cottage.
1 of 27
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
The Village
1 Unit Available
1451 Glenneyre
1451 Glenneyre Street, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,600
845 sqft
Beautiful all remodeled cottage in Laguna Village - Fabulous vintage detached cottage in the heart of Laguna Village. All new remodel inside, new bath, new kitchen, new floors.
1 of 9
Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
South Laguna Village
1 Unit Available
32012 Coast
32012 Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
1000 sqft
This beautifully renovated cottage spans approximately 1,000 square feet of living space, including one bedroom, an office and one bathroom, encompassing stunning views of the Ocean and Catalina Island from the living room and kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Laguna Beach
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
32 Units Available
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
764 sqft
1-2 bedroom units, recently renovated with giant walk in-closets, fireplace and granite countertops. Extra storage available. Perfect for active lifestyles, with tennis court, yoga, gym, pool, playground and hot tub on-site.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Kensington
1 Unit Available
30 Groveside Drive
30 Groveside Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$995
150 sqft
Owner of large executive estate property is looking to rent out 1 room for a 1 year lease term. Property has 5 bedrooms and 3 baths, large formal living spaces, massive great room, and chef's kitchen.
1 of 13
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
Seagate Colony
1 Unit Available
51 Whippoorwill Lane
51 Whippoorwill Ln, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
622 sqft
51 Whippoorwill Lane Available 01/01/20 Cozy 1 bedroom in Aliso Viejo with 1 car garage! - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with detached 1 car garage...
Results within 5 miles of Laguna Beach
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
720 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
795 sqft
One-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes are pet friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, master suites, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy fitness center, pool, spa. Walk to Aliso-Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Access to US-73.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
59 Units Available
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
754 sqft
Located near shops and restaurants, with Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park nearby. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, granite counters, and all kitchen appliances. Community amenities include clubhouse, gym, pool, and internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
26 Units Available
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,997
763 sqft
Luxury units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, hot tub, game room, pool table and shuffleboard. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Lake Forest
16 Units Available
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,711
799 sqft
Minutes away from interstates 405 and 5, this Orange County community offers furnished units and hardwood floors. Nearby upscale dining and shopping, in addition to an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and carport.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Central Laguna Hills
30 Units Available
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,674
738 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
21 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
830 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
