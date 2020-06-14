/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:08 AM
116 Furnished Apartments for rent in Laguna Beach, CA
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Top of the World
1 Unit Available
3044 Nestall Road
3044 Nestall Road, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,950
2300 sqft
Available for short-term rental of one to three months. Fully furnished only! This single-family residence features expansive views of canyons and small ocean view.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
South Laguna Village
1 Unit Available
31641 Mar Vista Avenue
31641 Mar Vista Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2584 sqft
STUNNING OCEAN VIEW COMPOUND WITH SHORT WALK TO BEACH. WELCOME TO VILLA SIRENA, A PROPERTY THAT HAS BEEN TOTALLY REDONE AND ENBODIES THE ESSENCE OF THE BEACH WITH EUROPEAN FLARE.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woods Cove
1 Unit Available
2442 South Coast Highway
2442 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,596
1000 sqft
We have the best that Laguna has to offer! Open House Today! Call or text Emily Rizvi to schedule an appointment 714-628-6269 Welcome to Rockledge at Moss Point! Contemporary units with an open, flowing floor plans and beautiful amenities including
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Woods Cove
1 Unit Available
1944 Ocean Way
1944 Ocean Way, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2396 sqft
Live at the beach in this Calvin Straub designed home! Fully furnished contemporary wood and glass custom home with panoramic ocean views. Loft-style rooms, three bedrooms, plus open loft office facing the breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean.
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
765 Cliff Drive
765 Cliff Dr, Laguna Beach, CA
Studio
$1,800
200 sqft
Amazing beach studio in an absolute prime spot with private access to Fisherman's Cove! Fully Furnished & Remodeled Studio condo. Common area amenities include: BBQ, Palapas, Tables, bathroom & outdoor shower as well as the use of beach chairs, etc..
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lagunita
1 Unit Available
46 Blue Lagoon
46 Blue Lagoon, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
1792 sqft
BLUE LAGOON resort villa sits on a bluff top adjacent to Montage Resort, and has breathtaking sunset, blue ocean, white water, beach, Catalina Island, coastal and city lights views both southwest and northwest extending to Palos Verdes.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Temple Hills
1 Unit Available
1084 Coast View: Drive - Upper
1084 Coast View Dr, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1500 sqft
Check out our charming fully furnished beach cottage only 6 blocks from the beach. Enjoy sunsets every night from every room, and your private deck. It is available for monthly rental year round, with summer rates are higher.
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Coast Royal
1 Unit Available
31181 Holly Drive
31181 Holly Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
GORGEOUS "BIG SUR" OCEAN VIEW COTTAGE, FULLY FURNISHED, moments from South Laguna's finest beaches! This stunning craftsman style beach home consists of three bedrooms, and is inspired by the Esalen retreat renowned for relaxation.
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
168 Fairview
168 Fairview St, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
1200 sqft
Major renovation is almost complete on this gem of a property! Photos are from Before the Remodel. As a furnished rental, it will be ready for occupancy Feb 1, possibly sooner.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
335 Cypress Drive
335 Cypress Dr, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1348 sqft
Location is everything, why shouldn’t you be close to all that Laguna has to offer.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
The Village
1 Unit Available
464 Bent Street
464 Bent Street, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,900
400 sqft
Best Laguna Beach Village Location; Spectacular Ocean Views. Exceptional whitewater ocean views, Catalina Island sunsets. Fully Remodeled. Fully Furnished. Wonderfully landscaped. Enjoy the ocean breezes and sleep to the sounds of crashing waves.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
1594 Via Capri
1594 Via Capri, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1000 sqft
Prestigious Crown Point area near Crescent Bay, Shaw's Cove, North Laguna Shops, restaurants and Crystal Cove shopping center. Light and bright front unit condominium in the popular North side of Laguna Beach.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
530 Cypress Drive
530 Cypress Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1450 sqft
Furnished Monthly Rental. Quintessential North Laguna Cottage. Highly upgraded
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Woods Cove
1 Unit Available
1651 Catalina
1651 Catalina, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1238 sqft
Furnished rental now available in desirable Wood's Cove of Laguna Beach. You're gonna love the proximity to everything.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
The Village
1 Unit Available
505 Blumont Street
505 Blumont Street, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1145 sqft
Laguna Village Furnished Cottage. Stunning Ocean Views, Walk to Downtown Shops and Restaurants, Large Deck and Back Yard Perfect for Entertaining. Property Sleeps six.
1 of 59
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
282 Chiquita Street
282 Chiquita St, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
862 sqft
WOW.
1 of 65
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
284 Chiquita Street
284 Chiquita Street, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,250
862 sqft
WOW.
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
The Village
1 Unit Available
480 Thalia Street
480 Thalia Street, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1207 sqft
*Furnished and available for Sept. 10, 2020 through May 31, 2021. Located in the heart of Laguna Village, this beautiful Laguna Beach home is the perfect getaway and walking distance to Laguna Beach restaurants and art galleries.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
The Village
1 Unit Available
422 Graceland Drive
422 Graceland Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1324 sqft
Located on a quiet street in the heart of the Village. Historic, super cool & funky, artistic retreat. Courtyard entry with fun and artfully done brick. Old World vibe as soon as you enter. Hardwood floors, expansive kitchen with 2 eating areas.
1 of 66
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Summit Ridge
1 Unit Available
746 Summit Drive
746 Summit Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
2175 sqft
Welcome to your beach vacation home! Tucked into a private nook of the Woods Cove neighborhood in Laguna Beach, this 1928 historic Laguna Beach cottage offers Panoramic Ocean Views that span from Palos Verdes to Catalina Island and beyond.
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Arch Beach Heights
1 Unit Available
1040 La Mirada Street
1040 La Mirada Street, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1800 sqft
Gorgeous contemporary Arch Beach Heights Laguna Beach fully furnished monthly vacation rental. Brand new AC installed! Panoramic ocean, coastline, Catalina Island, city light, and all the way to Palos Verdes views. Three bedrooms and three bathrooms.
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
487 MYRTLE Street
487 Myrtle Street, Laguna Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
3000 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Available now! Award-winning, designer furnished Laguna Beach Home, featured in Better Homes & Gardens Magazine. Situated amid peaceful lush gardens and fountains with a private spa "spool".
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
The Village
1 Unit Available
165 Thalia
165 Thalia Street, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1280 sqft
Turn-key furnished rental in the heart of Laguna Village "Hip District" area, just steps from shops and restaurants with panoramic white water, coastline, and Catalina Island views.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Coast Royal
1 Unit Available
31311 Ceanothus Drive
31311 Ceanothus Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
2200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Listen to the sounds of the ocean from this beautifully remodeled single family home with breathtaking, panoramic ocean views. Lease is for the main house, with two bedrooms and two baths. Year's lease, furnished or unfurnished. Close to local beach.
