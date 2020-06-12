/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM
251 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Laguna Beach, CA
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
South Laguna Village
1 Unit Available
31632 S Coast Hwy
31632 Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1205 sqft
Ocean view apartment for lease, on Coast Highway, in Laguna Beach! Perfect as a primary residence or weekend getaway. Spacious great room and gourmet kitchen, both with ocean views.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Lagunita
1 Unit Available
46 Blue Lagoon
46 Blue Lagoon, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
1792 sqft
BLUE LAGOON resort villa sits on a bluff top adjacent to Montage Resort, and has breathtaking sunset, blue ocean, white water, beach, Catalina Island, coastal and city lights views both southwest and northwest extending to Palos Verdes.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Coast Royal
1 Unit Available
31181 Holly Drive
31181 Holly Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
GORGEOUS "BIG SUR" OCEAN VIEW COTTAGE, FULLY FURNISHED, moments from South Laguna's finest beaches! This stunning craftsman style beach home consists of three bedrooms, and is inspired by the Esalen retreat renowned for relaxation.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Woods Cove
1 Unit Available
1585 S Coast
1585 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
1480 sqft
Offering breathtaking white water views this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home situated in the coveted Laguna Sands community offers Ocean front resort lifestyle throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
166 Fairview
166 Fairview Street, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
1500 sqft
LISTING SHOWS SUMMER PRICING, Rate is $15,000 during the rest of the year.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Arch Beach Heights
1 Unit Available
1817 Del Mar Avenue
1817 Del Mar Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA
Welcome to 1817 Del Mar Ave. in beautiful Laguna Beach, Ca! Located in the hills of Laguna Beach this ocean view home is a spacious 3,161 square feet boasting 3 large bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a large office/ den with a private balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Ocean Vista
1 Unit Available
21771 Ocean Vista Drive
21771 Ocean Vista Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1737 sqft
Recently remodeled with the highest quality of designer amenities, this elegant townhome is located in the gated community of Laguna Ocean Vista.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Alta Vista
1 Unit Available
2780 Queda Way
2780 Queda Way, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
1400 sqft
Available with or without furniture, Walking distance to Victoria Beach with spectacular unobstructed ocean, Catalina, and coastline views from a quiet cul-de-sac location.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
1173 Marine Drive
1173 Marine Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
Situated oceanfront overlooking Crescent Bay Beach, this direct beach access property has sweeping ocean & Catalina Island Sunset views.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Arch Beach Heights
1 Unit Available
1145 Katella Street
1145 Katella Street, Laguna Beach, CA
Unobstructed ocean views are captured from every level of this modern 3,433 square foot home which boasts four bedrooms, three full and two half bathrooms on a quiet cul-de-sac nestled in the hills.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Three Arch Bay
1 Unit Available
1 Bay Drive
1 Bay Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1300 sqft
This lower three arch bay cottage is close to the south beach stairs,park,tennis courts basketball court ,and children's play grounds.The home has three bedrooms two baths,living room,& dining room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Woods Cove
1 Unit Available
260 Pearl Street
260 Pearl Street, Laguna Beach, CA
Gorgeous cottage in the heart of Woods Cove! This fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a separate back house, perfect for a home office or son/daughter home from college, features high ceilings, brand new wood floors, and quintessential
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Portafina
1 Unit Available
752 Barracuda Way
752 Barracuda Way, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
2186 sqft
A terrific opportunity to lease a well maintained, one level, single family home of 3 full bedrooms, 2.5 baths, attached 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Arch Beach Heights
1 Unit Available
840 La Mirada Street
840 La Mirada Street, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1664 sqft
Three bedrooms, two baths single family home located in Arch Beach Heights of Laguna Beach.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
The Village
1 Unit Available
629 S Coast Highway
629 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA
Oceanfront house with grass yard and private steps to Sleepy Hollow Beach. Reminiscent of Laguna’s iconic Pepper Tree Lane, escape the downtown bustle as you enter this private estate in the heart of it all.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Upper Victoria Beach
1 Unit Available
2740 Highland Way
2740 Highland Way, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1867 sqft
A rare opportunity to live in a home with a spectacular ocean view and easily walk to Victoria Beach! The home is just a short walk to the beach, Trolley stops, The Montage Resort, and a variety of shops and restaurants! The home features amazing
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
The Village
1 Unit Available
422 Graceland Drive
422 Graceland Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1324 sqft
Located on a quiet street in the heart of the Village. Historic, super cool & funky, artistic retreat. Courtyard entry with fun and artfully done brick. Old World vibe as soon as you enter. Hardwood floors, expansive kitchen with 2 eating areas.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Summit Ridge
1 Unit Available
746 Summit Drive
746 Summit Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
Welcome to your beach vacation home! Tucked into a private nook of the Woods Cove neighborhood in Laguna Beach, this 1928 historic Laguna Beach cottage offers Panoramic Ocean Views that span from Palos Verdes to Catalina Island and beyond.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Arch Beach Heights
1 Unit Available
1040 La Mirada Street
1040 La Mirada Street, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1800 sqft
Gorgeous contemporary Arch Beach Heights Laguna Beach fully furnished monthly vacation rental. Brand new AC installed! Panoramic ocean, coastline, Catalina Island, city light, and all the way to Palos Verdes views. Three bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
487 MYRTLE Street
487 Myrtle Street, Laguna Beach, CA
Available now! Award-winning, designer furnished Laguna Beach Home, featured in Better Homes & Gardens Magazine. Situated amid peaceful lush gardens and fountains with a private spa "spool".
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
1137 Marine Drive
1137 Marine Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
Spectacular Ocean Front home overlooking Crescent Bay Beach available for the late spring and summer seasons. This direct beach access property is situated in one of North Laguna's most coveted locations.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Upper Victoria Beach
1 Unit Available
2855 Rounsevel
2855 Rounsevel Ter, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING CALL CINDY BISTANY 949-735-1777. FULLY FURNISHED. This gorgeous four bedroom four bath newly remodeled home overlooks beautiful Victoria Beach.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Top of the World
1 Unit Available
2930 Alta Laguna Boulevard
2930 Alta Laguna Boulevard, Laguna Beach, CA
This home must be seen to be truly appreciated. Stunning design details with uncompromised quality and carefully selected style. 2,765 of living square feet, all on one level. A floorplan that lives expansive and sprawling.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Mystic Hills
1 Unit Available
1415 Skyline Drive
1415 Skyline Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
This elegant and spacious soft contemporary home is located in the highly sought after neighborhood of Mystic Hills . The views span the Pacific coastline, Catalina Island, and the surrounding hills and canyons.
