Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:51 PM

174 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Laguna Beach, CA

Finding an apartment in Laguna Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
35 Units Available
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1138 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Its access to the arts and a front-row seat on the beach.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Main Beach
2 Units Available
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
510 sqft
Harbor Cove Apartment Homes in Laguna Beach will have newly renovated spacious one bedroom homes featuring quartz counter-tops, patios or balconies, wood like flooring, and steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:31pm
1 Unit Available
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
Gorgeous 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available right across the street from the ocean. Beautiful gourmet kitchens with dishwashers. wood floors, lots of cabinets. mirrored closet doors and washer and dryer in unit.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woods Cove
1 Unit Available
2442 South Coast Highway
2442 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,596
1000 sqft
We have the best that Laguna has to offer! Open House Today! Call or text Emily Rizvi to schedule an appointment 714-628-6269 Welcome to Rockledge at Moss Point! Contemporary units with an open, flowing floor plans and beautiful amenities including

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Woods Cove
1 Unit Available
1944 Ocean Way
1944 Ocean Way, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2396 sqft
Live at the beach in this Calvin Straub designed home! Fully furnished contemporary wood and glass custom home with panoramic ocean views. Loft-style rooms, three bedrooms, plus open loft office facing the breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Arch Beach Heights
1 Unit Available
1817 Del Mar Avenue
1817 Del Mar Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,300
3161 sqft
Welcome to 1817 Del Mar Ave. in beautiful Laguna Beach, Ca! Located in the hills of Laguna Beach this ocean view home is a spacious 3,161 square feet boasting 3 large bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a large office/ den with a private balcony.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Alta Vista
1 Unit Available
2780 Queda Way
2780 Queda Way, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
1400 sqft
Available with or without furniture, Walking distance to Victoria Beach with spectacular unobstructed ocean, Catalina, and coastline views from a quiet cul-de-sac location.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
1594 Via Capri
1594 Via Capri, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1000 sqft
Prestigious Crown Point area near Crescent Bay, Shaw's Cove, North Laguna Shops, restaurants and Crystal Cove shopping center. Light and bright front unit condominium in the popular North side of Laguna Beach.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Arch Beach Heights
1 Unit Available
1040 La Mirada Street
1040 La Mirada Street, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1800 sqft
Gorgeous contemporary Arch Beach Heights Laguna Beach fully furnished monthly vacation rental. Brand new AC installed! Panoramic ocean, coastline, Catalina Island, city light, and all the way to Palos Verdes views. Three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Upper Victoria Beach
1 Unit Available
30502 Coast
30502 Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1353 sqft
This panoramic ocean view condo is located in the picturesque Victoria Beach area within a quaint and quiet complex with only 12 units.

1 of 27

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
The Village
1 Unit Available
1451 Glenneyre
1451 Glenneyre Street, Laguna Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,600
845 sqft
Beautiful all remodeled cottage in Laguna Village - Fabulous vintage detached cottage in the heart of Laguna Village. All new remodel inside, new bath, new kitchen, new floors.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Woods Cove
1 Unit Available
1573 N Coast #1
1573 N Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
1915 sqft
Crescent Bay Villas, Spacious North Laguna Gated property and gated garage with 2 underground parking spaces, central A/C, Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator included. Under 35 lb pet considered.
Results within 1 mile of Laguna Beach
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
32 Units Available
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1110 sqft
1-2 bedroom units, recently renovated with giant walk in-closets, fireplace and granite countertops. Extra storage available. Perfect for active lifestyles, with tennis court, yoga, gym, pool, playground and hot tub on-site.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5340 Bahia Blanca W
5340 Bahia Blanca West, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1105 sqft
Beautiful upgraded Single-Level end unit home with ATTACHED GARAGE. No one above or below. Nestled in a quiet and peaceful cul-de-sac surrounded by nature. There is something for everyone in Guard Gated Laguna Woods Village.

1 of 13

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
Seagate Colony
1 Unit Available
51 Whippoorwill Lane
51 Whippoorwill Ln, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
622 sqft
51 Whippoorwill Lane Available 01/01/20 Cozy 1 bedroom in Aliso Viejo with 1 car garage! - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with detached 1 car garage...
Results within 5 miles of Laguna Beach
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
11 Units Available
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,853
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
980 sqft
1-2 bedrooms near open green spaces, including hiking trails and streams. All units offer patio or balcony vista, hardwood floors, fireplace and roomy walk-in closets. Carport parking available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,695
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1154 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
61 Units Available
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1188 sqft
Located near shops and restaurants, with Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park nearby. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, granite counters, and all kitchen appliances. Community amenities include clubhouse, gym, pool, and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
25 Units Available
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,893
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,433
1174 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
28 Units Available
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,980
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,997
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1205 sqft
Luxury units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, hot tub, game room, pool table and shuffleboard. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Woodbridge
37 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,708
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,643
1164 sqft
Units include granite counters, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes parking, pool, gym and hot tub. Located in the master-planned community of Woodbridge, close to schools, parks and dining.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Laguna Heights
31 Units Available
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,668
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
923 sqft
Luxury community conveniently situated next to Laguna Heights Marketplace. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly, with pool, tennis, on-site laundry and gym included.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Central Laguna Hills
15 Units Available
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,919
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,323
1110 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Pool with private cabanas. Residents have access to gym, clubhouse, courtyard, hot tub and pool table. Fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,916
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,358
1190 sqft
Newly updated homes in a community with a basketball court and pool. Hike at nearby Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Have easy access to I-5 and the Pacific Coast Highway. Minutes from the ocean.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Laguna Beach, CA

Finding an apartment in Laguna Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

