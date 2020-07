Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse dog park parking pool tennis court volleyball court cats allowed garage gym

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Its access to the arts and a front-row seat on the beach. All with the parking privileges, top schools and the easy commute a Laguna Beach address affords. With one foot on the Laguna Coast Wilderness trails and the other in the Pacific waters, Laguna residents live for nature. Our community was built with lush landscaping and sporty outdoor amenities, so residents don't have to go far to take in the outdoors. Just open the front door.