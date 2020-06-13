101 Apartments for rent in Laguna Beach, CA with balcony

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
35 Units Available
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1138 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Its access to the arts and a front-row seat on the beach.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Main Beach
2 Units Available
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
510 sqft
Harbor Cove Apartment Homes in Laguna Beach will have newly renovated spacious one bedroom homes featuring quartz counter-tops, patios or balconies, wood like flooring, and steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
Gorgeous 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available right across the street from the ocean. Beautiful gourmet kitchens with dishwashers. wood floors, lots of cabinets. mirrored closet doors and washer and dryer in unit.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Woods Cove
1 Unit Available
1944 Ocean Way
1944 Ocean Way, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2396 sqft
Live at the beach in this Calvin Straub designed home! Fully furnished contemporary wood and glass custom home with panoramic ocean views. Loft-style rooms, three bedrooms, plus open loft office facing the breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
South Laguna Village
1 Unit Available
31632 S Coast Hwy
31632 Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1205 sqft
Ocean view apartment for lease, on Coast Highway, in Laguna Beach! Perfect as a primary residence or weekend getaway. Spacious great room and gourmet kitchen, both with ocean views.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
765 Cliff Drive
765 Cliff Dr, Laguna Beach, CA
Studio
$1,800
200 sqft
Amazing beach studio in an absolute prime spot with private access to Fisherman's Cove! Fully Furnished & Remodeled Studio condo. Common area amenities include: BBQ, Palapas, Tables, bathroom & outdoor shower as well as the use of beach chairs, etc..

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woods Cove
1 Unit Available
2442 South Coast Highway
2442 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,596
1000 sqft
We have the best that Laguna has to offer! Open House Today! Call or text Emily Rizvi to schedule an appointment 714-628-6269 Welcome to Rockledge at Moss Point! Contemporary units with an open, flowing floor plans and beautiful amenities including

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Temple Hills
1 Unit Available
1084 Coast View: Drive - Upper
1084 Coast View Dr, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1500 sqft
Check out our charming fully furnished beach cottage only 6 blocks from the beach. Enjoy sunsets every night from every room, and your private deck. It is available for monthly rental year round, with summer rates are higher.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
336 Myrtle Street
336 Myrtle Street, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,495
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
336 A.Myrtle St. Be the first to live in this brand new and completely rebuilt industrial cottage situated in the most desirable neighborhood of North Laguna, the "Tree Streets”.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Coast Royal
1 Unit Available
31181 Holly Drive
31181 Holly Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
GORGEOUS "BIG SUR" OCEAN VIEW COTTAGE, FULLY FURNISHED, moments from South Laguna's finest beaches! This stunning craftsman style beach home consists of three bedrooms, and is inspired by the Esalen retreat renowned for relaxation.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Woods Cove
1 Unit Available
1585 S Coast
1585 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
1480 sqft
Offering breathtaking white water views this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home situated in the coveted Laguna Sands community offers Ocean front resort lifestyle throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
166 Fairview
166 Fairview Street, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
1500 sqft
LISTING SHOWS SUMMER PRICING, Rate is $15,000 during the rest of the year.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
168 Fairview
168 Fairview St, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
1200 sqft
Major renovation is almost complete on this gem of a property! Photos are from Before the Remodel. As a furnished rental, it will be ready for occupancy Feb 1, possibly sooner.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Arch Beach Heights
1 Unit Available
1817 Del Mar Avenue
1817 Del Mar Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,300
3161 sqft
Welcome to 1817 Del Mar Ave. in beautiful Laguna Beach, Ca! Located in the hills of Laguna Beach this ocean view home is a spacious 3,161 square feet boasting 3 large bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a large office/ den with a private balcony.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
770 Hillcrest Drive
770 Hillcrest Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,600
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in Laguna's Historically Known; Pyne Castle in North Laguna. See and hear grand ocean views sweep up and down the coast from North Laguna's Emerald Bay to downtown Main Beach.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Ocean Vista
1 Unit Available
21771 Ocean Vista Drive
21771 Ocean Vista Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1737 sqft
Recently remodeled with the highest quality of designer amenities, this elegant townhome is located in the gated community of Laguna Ocean Vista.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
1570 N Coast
1570 N Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1000 sqft
Welcome home to this North Laguna 2 bedroom 2 bathroom ocean view unit. Includes a stackable washer and dryer. Watch the sunset from the balcony or gather with friends in the shaded rear courtyard. One block to Crescent Bay Beach.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Alta Vista
1 Unit Available
2780 Queda Way
2780 Queda Way, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
1400 sqft
Available with or without furniture, Walking distance to Victoria Beach with spectacular unobstructed ocean, Catalina, and coastline views from a quiet cul-de-sac location.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
1173 Marine Drive
1173 Marine Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$40,000
3878 sqft
Situated oceanfront overlooking Crescent Bay Beach, this direct beach access property has sweeping ocean & Catalina Island Sunset views.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
The Village
1 Unit Available
464 Bent Street
464 Bent Street, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,900
400 sqft
Best Laguna Beach Village Location; Spectacular Ocean Views. Exceptional whitewater ocean views, Catalina Island sunsets. Fully Remodeled. Fully Furnished. Wonderfully landscaped. Enjoy the ocean breezes and sleep to the sounds of crashing waves.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
729 High Drive
729 High Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
866 sqft
A charming beach cottage on a large corner lot in desirable North Laguna Beach. Two story, 2 bedroom with an additional retreat area on the 2nd floor. Partial views of the ocean, Catalina and white water. A small loft room and a laundry room.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Arch Beach Heights
1 Unit Available
1145 Katella Street
1145 Katella Street, Laguna Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
3433 sqft
Unobstructed ocean views are captured from every level of this modern 3,433 square foot home which boasts four bedrooms, three full and two half bathrooms on a quiet cul-de-sac nestled in the hills.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Three Arch Bay
1 Unit Available
1 Bay Drive
1 Bay Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1300 sqft
This lower three arch bay cottage is close to the south beach stairs,park,tennis courts basketball court ,and children's play grounds.The home has three bedrooms two baths,living room,& dining room.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Woods Cove
1 Unit Available
2007 S Coast Hwy
2007 S Coast Hw, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
847 sqft
This apartment is located on a spacious corner lot on the ocean side of Coast Hwy in Laguna Beach Village.
City Guide for Laguna Beach, CA

Lucky, lucky you. You’re moving to Laguna Beach, a beautiful, mountainous coastal community in Southern California. Let’s take a closer look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.

We’re going to start out being real: Laguna Beach is many things, but it is in no way, shape, or form an affordable place to live. The city regularly ranks as having one of the highest costs of living in Orange County, the state, and the nation. I mean, you’re living in paradise, so you have to expect to pay paradise prices. A “cheap apartment” in this city could probably buy you a decent-sized Midwestern town.

Another gripe that Laguna Beach residents tend to have is that traffic is a nightmare. Because mountains and ocean enclose the area, there aren’t many roads into and out of town. During the summer tourist season, both traffic and parking near the beaches and downtown commercial area is a straight up nightmare.

Without exception, pretty much every neighborhood in Laguna Beach is safe and desirable. You basically just need to decide which side of paradise you prefer. Ask yourself questions like, “Do I want to be able to walk to shopping and the beach,” or, “Would I prefer a quiet mountainside community with amazing views?” We know. These are such tough questions to answer!

Let’s start in north Laguna and make our way down. Beachside north Laguna tends to be quieter than the adjacent region, as there are lots of settled families in this area. Here you can find apartments, and occasionally, houses for rent.

Moving south along the beach you’ll hit the city center, Laguna Village, and the Top of the World. Many younger and newer Laguna Beach residents will settle in the Laguna Village area, as it puts them closer to the shops and attractions of the city center. There are tons of upscale apartment complexes with everything from studio apartments to two bedrooms, frequently offering amenities such as a gym, swimming pool, and clubhouse. At the Top of the World, you'll find a neighborhood that's far more settled and family oriented.

South Laguna Beach is a pleasant gay enclave that bleeds into several beachside and mountaintop gated communities. Here, you’ll find some very expensive posh rentals.

Regardless of where you decide to settle, you’re going to find an amazing rental. Apartments and houses for rent are so varied throughout all the neighborhoods that prices aren’t really standardized. Occasionally, you can find a small bungalow rented for $1,900 with a $5,000 rental just next door. However, because of the large tourist population, you can frequently secure a short-term lease with ease.

Pet friendly rentals are hit or miss. Many apartment complexes have weight limitations, so if you’re relocating with a four-legged friend allow yourself plenty of time to find an apartment.

These small hassles aside, congratulations are in order. Enjoy all that Laguna Beach has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Laguna Beach, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Laguna Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

