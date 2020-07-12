/
main beach
175 Apartments for rent in Main Beach, Laguna Beach, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
510 sqft
Harbor Cove Apartment Homes in Laguna Beach will have newly renovated spacious one bedroom homes featuring quartz counter-tops, patios or balconies, wood like flooring, and steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
406 3rd Street
406 3rd Street, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
715 sqft
The Bungalows! Remodeled! Furnished. Live in the village, walk to the beach in less than 3 minutes. One of 5 units in the heart of the village, walk to restaurants, shops and beach.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
259 LOWER CLIFF Drive
259 Lower Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
730 sqft
Enjoy absolutely one of the best views Laguna Beach has to offer from this gated Remodeled PENTHOUSE unit.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
280 Cliff Drive
280 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1220 sqft
Beautiful ocean view fully furnished condo in the perfect location just North of Downtown Laguna Beach. Walk everywhere! Restaurants, Heisler Park, Main Beach, galleries, and shopping are all steps away.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
291 Cypress Drive
291 Cypress Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
850 sqft
NORTH LAGUNA UPPER LEVEL APARTMENT MOMENTS FROM "Main Beach" LAGUNA BEACH! An absolutely prime unbeatable location in North Laguna in a 6-unit complex within moments of several gorgeous beaches such as "Diver's Cove," "Shaw's Cove" and the PUBLIC
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
612 Griffith Way B
612 Griffith Way, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1125 sqft
Great central village upper apartment located on quiet street at end of cul de sac just steps from Laguna Beach High School, the Beach and Downtown.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
505 Blumont Street
505 Blumont Street, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1145 sqft
Laguna Village Furnished Cottage. Stunning Ocean Views, Walk to Downtown Shops and Restaurants, Large Deck and Back Yard Perfect for Entertaining. Property Sleeps six.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1173 Marine Drive
1173 Marine Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$45,000
3878 sqft
Situated oceanfront overlooking Crescent Bay Beach, this direct beach access property has sweeping ocean & Catalina Island Sunset views.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
239 Fairview Street
239 Fairview Street, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$8,475
1040 sqft
Laid back beach vibe meets chic New York City apartment. This designer furnished property has a modern cottage feel with open beamed ceilings, light bright rooms and a honed concrete tile floor throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
770 Hillcrest Drive
770 Hillcrest Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1326 sqft
Live in Laguna's Historically Known; Pyne Castle in North Laguna. See and hear grand ocean views sweep up and down the coast from North Laguna's Emerald Bay to downtown Main Beach.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
337 Bluebird Canyon Drive
337 Bluebird Canyon Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,995
2521 sqft
Spacious quality Woods Cove home with peek ocean views from both lower and upper level. Offers 3/could be 4 bedrooms, 3 bath close to beach, restaurants, shopping and town.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
282 Chiquita Street
282 Chiquita St, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
862 sqft
WOW.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
714 Cliff Drive
714 Cliff Dr, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1440 sqft
Monthly rental available in Laguna Beach! These PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS are unprecedented. Enjoy the ocean breeze as soon as you walk in due to your accordion sliding glass doors on the balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1137 Marine Drive
1137 Marine Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$40,000
5000 sqft
Spectacular Ocean Front home overlooking Crescent Bay Beach available for the late spring and summer seasons. This direct beach access property is situated in one of North Laguna's most coveted locations.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
484 Cliff Drive
484 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,900
1136 sqft
Front row on iconic Cliff Drive in North Laguna, this beautifully updated “turn-key” 2 bedroom + 2 bathroom condo offers panoramic views of the curving coastline, Catalina Island and North Laguna's famed Heisler Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
487 MYRTLE Street
487 Myrtle Street, Laguna Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
3000 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Available now! Award-winning, designer furnished Laguna Beach Home, featured in Better Homes & Gardens Magazine. Situated amid peaceful lush gardens and fountains with a private spa "spool".
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
422 Graceland Drive
422 Graceland Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1324 sqft
Located on a quiet street in the heart of the Village. Historic, super cool & funky, artistic retreat. Courtyard entry with fun and artfully done brick. Old World vibe as soon as you enter. Hardwood floors, expansive kitchen with 2 eating areas.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
508 Saint Anns - lower
508 Saint Anns Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
741 sqft
Great location in the heart of Laguna Village! This 2 bedroom/1 bath lower unit features new flooring and paint. Kitchenette area (with refrigerator, stove and sink area) is open to the living space. Light and bright. Inside laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
480 Thalia Street
480 Thalia Street, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1207 sqft
***Furnished with Utilities included and available for Sept.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
530 Cypress Drive
530 Cypress Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1450 sqft
Furnished Monthly Rental. Quintessential North Laguna Craftsman Style Cottage...2BR/2BA plus a den/study. Fully remodeled and highly upgraded throughout. Hardwood floors and open beam ceilings.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1415 Skyline Drive
1415 Skyline Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,700
2176 sqft
This elegant and spacious soft contemporary home is located in the highly sought after neighborhood of Mystic Hills . The views span the Pacific coastline, Catalina Island, and the surrounding hills and canyons.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1545 Skyline Drive
1545 Skyline Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1754 sqft
Enjoy panoramic ocean and canyon views from this charming Mystic Hills home! The open floor plan consists of spacious living and dining areas with fresh paint and new carpet throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
948 Park Avenue
948 Park Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
2656 sqft
This home is not be missed, it's a unique Laguna beach home that offers the best of beach lifestyle and all the comforts one would want.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
520 Cliff Drive
520 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT LOCATION AND OCEAN VIEW. Heisler park right across the street. You will enjoy the lifestyle of this furnished condo on the ocean side of PCH. This condo is in the heart of Laguna Beach.
