/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:16 PM
212 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Laguna Beach, CA
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
35 Units Available
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1138 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Its access to the arts and a front-row seat on the beach.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woods Cove
1 Unit Available
2442 South Coast Highway
2442 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,596
1000 sqft
We have the best that Laguna has to offer! Open House Today! Call or text Emily Rizvi to schedule an appointment 714-628-6269 Welcome to Rockledge at Moss Point! Contemporary units with an open, flowing floor plans and beautiful amenities including
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Temple Hills
1 Unit Available
1084 Coast View: Drive - Upper
1084 Coast View Dr, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1500 sqft
Check out our charming fully furnished beach cottage only 6 blocks from the beach. Enjoy sunsets every night from every room, and your private deck. It is available for monthly rental year round, with summer rates are higher.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
168 Fairview
168 Fairview St, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
1200 sqft
Major renovation is almost complete on this gem of a property! Photos are from Before the Remodel. As a furnished rental, it will be ready for occupancy Feb 1, possibly sooner.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
335 Cypress Drive
335 Cypress Dr, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1348 sqft
Location is everything, why shouldn’t you be close to all that Laguna has to offer.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
1570 N Coast
1570 N Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1000 sqft
Welcome home to this North Laguna 2 bedroom 2 bathroom ocean view unit. Includes a stackable washer and dryer. Watch the sunset from the balcony or gather with friends in the shaded rear courtyard. One block to Crescent Bay Beach.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
729 High Drive
729 High Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
866 sqft
A charming beach cottage on a large corner lot in desirable North Laguna Beach. Two story, 2 bedroom with an additional retreat area on the 2nd floor. Partial views of the ocean, Catalina and white water. A small loft room and a laundry room.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
1594 Via Capri
1594 Via Capri, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1000 sqft
Prestigious Crown Point area near Crescent Bay, Shaw's Cove, North Laguna Shops, restaurants and Crystal Cove shopping center. Light and bright front unit condominium in the popular North side of Laguna Beach.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
530 Cypress Drive
530 Cypress Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1450 sqft
Furnished Monthly Rental. Quintessential North Laguna Cottage. Highly upgraded
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Woods Cove
1 Unit Available
1651 Catalina
1651 Catalina, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1238 sqft
Furnished rental now available in desirable Wood's Cove of Laguna Beach. You're gonna love the proximity to everything.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
The Village
1 Unit Available
661 Glenneyre Street
661 Glenneyre Street, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1000 sqft
LOWER LEVEL UNIT LOCATED IN HEART OF DOWNTOWN LAGUNA BEACH.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
The Village
1 Unit Available
505 Blumont Street
505 Blumont Street, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1145 sqft
Laguna Village Furnished Cottage. Stunning Ocean Views, Walk to Downtown Shops and Restaurants, Large Deck and Back Yard Perfect for Entertaining. Property Sleeps six.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Woods Cove
1 Unit Available
2225 Glenneyre Street
2225 Glenneyre Street, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
940 sqft
Two bedrooms, one bath updated Woods Cove condo. This unit features an upgraded bath with tiled in shower. Enclosed private balcony with ocean views. Single carport with additional storage, short walk to the beach.
1 of 59
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
282 Chiquita Street
282 Chiquita St, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
862 sqft
WOW.
1 of 65
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
284 Chiquita Street
284 Chiquita Street, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,250
862 sqft
WOW.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
232 San Joaquin Street
232 San Joaquin Street, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1574 sqft
Craftsman cottage, two bedrooms, two baths located in Laguna Beach. Granite counter tops in the kitchen, fireplace in living room, stunning ocean view from living room and front porch.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
1105 N Coast Highway
1105 N Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
800 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom/2 bathroom with one carport one block from Shaws Cove.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
The Village
1 Unit Available
480 Thalia Street
480 Thalia Street, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1207 sqft
*Furnished and available for Sept. 10, 2020 through May 31, 2021. Located in the heart of Laguna Village, this beautiful Laguna Beach home is the perfect getaway and walking distance to Laguna Beach restaurants and art galleries.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
714 Cliff Dr
714 Cliff Dr, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1440 sqft
Monthly rental available in Laguna Beach! These PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS are unprecedented. Enjoy the ocean breeze as soon as you walk in due to your accordion sliding glass doors on the balcony.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
The Village
1 Unit Available
709 Catalina
709 Catalina Street, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1000 sqft
Inviting and Authentic Rustic Mediterranean Laguna Beach Duplex, 2 Bed 1.75 Bath Upstairs Unit with ocean view in a great location. Walk to the beach and to Laguna Village.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Upper Victoria Beach
1 Unit Available
30502 Coast
30502 Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1353 sqft
This panoramic ocean view condo is located in the picturesque Victoria Beach area within a quaint and quiet complex with only 12 units.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
484 Cliff Drive
484 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,900
1136 sqft
Front row on iconic Cliff Drive in North Laguna, this beautifully updated “turn-key” 2 bedroom + 2 bathroom condo offers panoramic views of the curving coastline, Catalina Island and North Laguna's famed Heisler Park.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
The Village
1 Unit Available
165 Thalia
165 Thalia Street, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1280 sqft
Turn-key furnished rental in the heart of Laguna Village "Hip District" area, just steps from shops and restaurants with panoramic white water, coastline, and Catalina Island views.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Woods Cove
1 Unit Available
370 Osgood Court
370 Osgood Court, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1293 sqft
1950’s charming quintessential Laguna Beach cottage, located in the heart of Laguna Village in desirable “Wood’s Cove”.
Similar Pages
Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Beach 3 BedroomsLaguna Beach Accessible ApartmentsLaguna Beach Apartments under $1,600Laguna Beach Apartments under $1,800Laguna Beach Apartments under $2,000
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with GarageLaguna Beach Apartments with GymLaguna Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLaguna Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLaguna Beach Apartments with ParkingLaguna Beach Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA