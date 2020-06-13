/
cheap apartments
147 Cheap Apartments for rent in Laguna Beach, CA
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1138 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Its access to the arts and a front-row seat on the beach.
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
765 Cliff Drive
765 Cliff Dr, Laguna Beach, CA
Studio
$1,800
200 sqft
Amazing beach studio in an absolute prime spot with private access to Fisherman's Cove! Fully Furnished & Remodeled Studio condo. Common area amenities include: BBQ, Palapas, Tables, bathroom & outdoor shower as well as the use of beach chairs, etc..
Main Beach
1 Unit Available
250 Cliff Drive
250 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
Studio
$1,695
218 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful Studio - Gorgeous Courtyard and a Melrose Place Charm. A newly renovated building with a breath taking view of the ocean and the village. Parking is assigned at $75/month. MOVE IN SPECIAL! TWO WEEKS FREE! HOW TO APPLY ONLINE: 1.
Main Beach
1 Unit Available
239 Lower Cliff Drive
239 Lower Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
Studio
$1,470
250 sqft
Updated studio, ceramic tile flooring, full kitchen with refrigerator, bathroom with stand up shower and small vanity, coin laundry shared at building. Single detached one car garage. Located in the heart of downtown Laguna Beach.
The Village
1 Unit Available
976 S COAST Highway
976 Pacific Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, CA
Studio
$1,800
300 sqft
Charming and cozy ocean view in the heart of Laguna Village. This great little apartment is located above the Chakra Shack just steps from the beach and the middle of downtown Laguna.
The Village
1 Unit Available
664 S Coast
664 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA
Studio
$1,895
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
REMODELED STUDIO APARTMENT IN DOWNTOWN LAGUNA BEACH! Centrally Located in Laguna Village moments from Main Beach and downtown Laguna! This is an amazing opportunity to have a gorgeous new remodeled apartment across the street from the beach, one
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1110 sqft
1-2 bedroom units, recently renovated with giant walk in-closets, fireplace and granite countertops. Extra storage available. Perfect for active lifestyles, with tennis court, yoga, gym, pool, playground and hot tub on-site.
3371 Punta Alta
3371 Punta Alta, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
What a Gorgeous view ,Location and amenities magnificent!!! Just a few of the benefits you will enjoy in this very beautiful Sierra model .
5368 Algarrobo
5368 Algarrobo, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
894 sqft
Welcome Home to this nicely updated condo in one of the most highly desired senior living communities in all of Orange County!! Enjoy BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, along with new flooring throughout the kitchen and bathrooms.
Kensington
30 Groveside Drive
30 Groveside Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$995
150 sqft
Owner of large executive estate property is looking to rent out 1 room for a 1 year lease term. Property has 5 bedrooms and 3 baths, large formal living spaces, massive great room, and chef's kitchen.
Seagate Colony
51 Whippoorwill Lane
51 Whippoorwill Ln, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
622 sqft
51 Whippoorwill Lane Available 01/01/20 Cozy 1 bedroom in Aliso Viejo with 1 car garage! - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with detached 1 car garage...
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,693
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
965 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,014
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1235 sqft
Cozy homes with quartz counters, extra storage and patios. Enjoy the on-site playground, business center and gym. Close to Sea Canyon Park, Pacific Coast Highway and Salt Creek Beach.
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,916
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,358
1190 sqft
Newly updated homes in a community with a basketball court and pool. Hike at nearby Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Have easy access to I-5 and the Pacific Coast Highway. Minutes from the ocean.
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,700
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1154 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1188 sqft
Located near shops and restaurants, with Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park nearby. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, granite counters, and all kitchen appliances. Community amenities include clubhouse, gym, pool, and internet cafe.
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,898
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,433
1174 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,980
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1205 sqft
Luxury units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, hot tub, game room, pool table and shuffleboard. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Smoke-free community.
Laguna Heights
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,668
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
923 sqft
Luxury community conveniently situated next to Laguna Heights Marketplace. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly, with pool, tennis, on-site laundry and gym included.
Woodbridge
Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,708
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,652
1164 sqft
Units include granite counters, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes parking, pool, gym and hot tub. Located in the master-planned community of Woodbridge, close to schools, parks and dining.
Central Laguna Hills
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,919
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,327
1110 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Pool with private cabanas. Residents have access to gym, clubhouse, courtyard, hot tub and pool table. Fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,367
1242 sqft
One-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes are pet friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, master suites, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy fitness center, pool, spa. Walk to Aliso-Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Access to US-73.
Central Laguna Hills
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,674
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,878
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
980 sqft
1-2 bedrooms near open green spaces, including hiking trails and streams. All units offer patio or balcony vista, hardwood floors, fireplace and roomy walk-in closets. Carport parking available.
