apartments with washer dryer
130 Apartments for rent in Laguna Beach, CA with washer-dryer
$
27 Units Available
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,861
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1138 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Its access to the arts and a front-row seat on the beach.
1 Unit Available
The Village
495 Oak Street #B
495 Oak St, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
600 sqft
A charming cottage, detached from the main house. A great location for relaxation, and peace of mind. This unit is few blocks from world’s best beaches, amazing galleries, local shops, and great restaurants.
1 Unit Available
North Laguna
239 Fairview Street
239 Fairview Street, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$8,475
1040 sqft
Laid back beach vibe meets chic New York City apartment. This designer furnished property has a modern cottage feel with open beamed ceilings, light bright rooms and a honed concrete tile floor throughout.
1 Unit Available
Alta Vista
365 Ave W Alameda
365 Avenue West, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1250 sqft
Remodeled condo located in the well-maintained Studio Park complex with private security entry, in a highly desired neighborhood. Highlights Include: 2bedrooms, 2 baths.
1 Unit Available
North Laguna
770 Hillcrest Drive
770 Hillcrest Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1326 sqft
Live in Laguna's Historically Known; Pyne Castle in North Laguna. See and hear grand ocean views sweep up and down the coast from North Laguna's Emerald Bay to downtown Main Beach.
1 Unit Available
The Village
612 Griffith Way B
612 Griffith Way, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1125 sqft
Great central village upper apartment located on quiet street at end of cul de sac just steps from Laguna Beach High School, the Beach and Downtown.
1 Unit Available
North Laguna
282 Chiquita Street
282 Chiquita St, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
862 sqft
WOW.
1 Unit Available
North Laguna
714 Cliff Drive
714 Cliff Dr, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1440 sqft
Monthly rental available in Laguna Beach! These PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS are unprecedented. Enjoy the ocean breeze as soon as you walk in due to your accordion sliding glass doors on the balcony.
1 Unit Available
Upper Victoria Beach
2855 Rounsevel
2855 Rounsevel Ter, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
2300 sqft
FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING CALL CINDY BISTANY 949-735-1777. FULLY FURNISHED. This gorgeous four bedroom four bath newly remodeled home overlooks beautiful Victoria Beach.
1 Unit Available
Montage
108 Blue Lagoon
108 Blue Lagoon Villa, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1560 sqft
Seasonal furnished rental located in South Laguna at Blue Lagoon! Just North of the World Renowned Montage Beach Resort on Victoria Beach! Pack your bags and experience all that Laguna Beach has to offer! As the sun sets behind Catalina Island...
1 Unit Available
South Laguna Village
31632 S Coast Hwy
31632 Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1205 sqft
Ocean view apartment for lease, on Coast Highway, in Laguna Beach! Perfect as a primary residence or weekend getaway. Spacious great room and gourmet kitchen, both with ocean views.
1 Unit Available
Victoria Beach
145 Mcaulay Place
145 Mcaulay Place, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1540 sqft
Located in one of the best locations in Laguna Beach, This home is situated in the ocean side of Victoria beach. Panoramic Oceanviews and a half block from the beach.
1 Unit Available
Temple Hills
1084 Coast View: Drive - Upper
1084 Coast View Dr, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1500 sqft
Check out our charming fully furnished beach cottage only 6 blocks from the beach. Enjoy sunsets every night from every room, and your private deck. It is available for monthly rental year round, with summer rates are higher.
1 Unit Available
North Laguna
166 Fairview
166 Fairview Street, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
1500 sqft
LISTING SHOWS SUMMER PRICING, Rate is $15,000 during the rest of the year.
1 Unit Available
North Laguna
168 Fairview
168 Fairview St, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
1200 sqft
Major renovation is almost complete on this gem of a property! Photos are from Before the Remodel. As a furnished rental, it will be ready for occupancy Feb 1, possibly sooner.
1 Unit Available
North Laguna
335 Cypress Drive
335 Cypress Dr, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1348 sqft
Location is everything, why shouldn’t you be close to all that Laguna has to offer.
1 Unit Available
The Village
464 Bent Street
464 Bent Street, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,900
400 sqft
Best Laguna Beach Village Location; Spectacular Ocean Views. Exceptional whitewater ocean views, Catalina Island sunsets. Beaches and all downtown village amenities are nearby. Fully Remodeled. Fully Furnished. Wonderfully landscaped.
1 Unit Available
The Village
661 Glenneyre Street
661 Glenneyre Street, Laguna Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1000 sqft
LOWER LEVEL UNIT LOCATED IN HEART OF DOWNTOWN LAGUNA BEACH.
1 Unit Available
North Laguna
284 Chiquita Street
284 Chiquita Street, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,250
862 sqft
WOW.
1 Unit Available
Woods Cove
1573 N Coast #1
1573 N Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
1915 sqft
Crescent Bay Villas, Spacious North Laguna Gated property and gated garage with 2 underground parking spaces, central A/C, Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator included. Under 35 lb pet considered.
1 Unit Available
Arch Beach Heights
1560 Del Mar Avenue
1560 Del Mar Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1192 sqft
Absolutely charming home in Laguna Beach with great location high on top of Arch Beach Heights! Wide street and gorgeous views of the Pacific, hills and lights.
1 Unit Available
Alta Vista
2780 Queda Way
2780 Queda Way, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
1400 sqft
Available with or without furniture, Walking distance to Victoria Beach with spectacular unobstructed ocean, Catalina, and coastline views from a quiet cul-de-sac location.
1 Unit Available
North Laguna
377 Holly Street 1/2
377 Holly St, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,675
1300 sqft
RARELY ON THE MARKET! Looking to live in one of the best locations in North Laguna Beacb ... then look no further..
Results within 1 mile of Laguna Beach
$
3 Units Available
Elán The Overlook at Laguna
102 Calais St, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1260 sqft
Prime location on a hilltop overlooking Laguna Niguel and close to beach. Homes feature central heating and air, walk-in closets and gas appliances. Community has heated pool, spa and BBQ area.
