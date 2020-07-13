Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

380 Apartments for rent in Laguna Beach, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Laguna Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
25 Units Available
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,867
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1138 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Its access to the arts and a front-row seat on the beach.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
1 Unit Available
Main Beach
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
510 sqft
Harbor Cove Apartment Homes in Laguna Beach will have newly renovated spacious one bedroom homes featuring quartz counter-tops, patios or balconies, wood like flooring, and steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
1 Unit Available
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
Gorgeous 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available right across the street from the ocean. Beautiful gourmet kitchens with dishwashers. wood floors, lots of cabinets. mirrored closet doors and washer and dryer in unit.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
The Village
612 Griffith Way B
612 Griffith Way, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1125 sqft
Great central village upper apartment located on quiet street at end of cul de sac just steps from Laguna Beach High School, the Beach and Downtown.

1 of 56

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Laguna
1173 Marine Drive
1173 Marine Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$45,000
3878 sqft
Situated oceanfront overlooking Crescent Bay Beach, this direct beach access property has sweeping ocean & Catalina Island Sunset views.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
South Laguna Village
31502 Shrewsbury Drive
31502 Shrewsbury Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,900
1200 sqft
This stunning home epitomizes the warmth, style and elements of a Cape Cod/Hamptons styled cottage - infused with elegant European flair.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Laguna
239 Fairview Street
239 Fairview Street, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$8,475
1040 sqft
Laid back beach vibe meets chic New York City apartment. This designer furnished property has a modern cottage feel with open beamed ceilings, light bright rooms and a honed concrete tile floor throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Alta Vista
365 Ave W Alameda
365 Avenue West, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1250 sqft
Remodeled condo located in the well-maintained Studio Park complex with private security entry, in a highly desired neighborhood. Highlights Include: 2bedrooms, 2 baths.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Laguna
770 Hillcrest Drive
770 Hillcrest Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1326 sqft
Live in Laguna's Historically Known; Pyne Castle in North Laguna. See and hear grand ocean views sweep up and down the coast from North Laguna's Emerald Bay to downtown Main Beach.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Woods Cove
337 Bluebird Canyon Drive
337 Bluebird Canyon Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,995
2521 sqft
Spacious quality Woods Cove home with peek ocean views from both lower and upper level. Offers 3/could be 4 bedrooms, 3 bath close to beach, restaurants, shopping and town.

1 of 59

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Laguna
282 Chiquita Street
282 Chiquita St, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
862 sqft
WOW.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Upper Victoria Beach
2740 Highland Way
2740 Highland Way, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
1867 sqft
A rare opportunity to live in a home with a spectacular ocean view and easily walk to Victoria Beach! The home is just a short walk to the beach, Trolley stops, The Montage Resort, and a variety of shops and restaurants! The home features amazing

1 of 64

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Laguna
1137 Marine Drive
1137 Marine Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$40,000
5000 sqft
Spectacular Ocean Front home overlooking Crescent Bay Beach available for the late spring and summer seasons. This direct beach access property is situated in one of North Laguna's most coveted locations.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Laguna
484 Cliff Drive
484 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,900
1136 sqft
Front row on iconic Cliff Drive in North Laguna, this beautifully updated “turn-key” 2 bedroom + 2 bathroom condo offers panoramic views of the curving coastline, Catalina Island and North Laguna's famed Heisler Park.

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Laguna
487 MYRTLE Street
487 Myrtle Street, Laguna Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
3000 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Available now! Award-winning, designer furnished Laguna Beach Home, featured in Better Homes & Gardens Magazine. Situated amid peaceful lush gardens and fountains with a private spa "spool".

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Upper Victoria Beach
30502 Coast
30502 Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1353 sqft
This panoramic ocean view condo is located in the picturesque Victoria Beach area within a quaint and quiet complex with only 12 units.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
South Laguna Village
31835 Hedge Lane
31835 Hedge Ln, Laguna Beach, CA
Studio
$2,100
600 sqft
You just might fall in love. This six hundred square foot studio will delight and surprise you with its authentic casa flavor and functional open floor plan.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Main Beach
406 3rd Street
406 3rd Street, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
715 sqft
The Bungalows! Remodeled! Furnished. Live in the village, walk to the beach in less than 3 minutes. One of 5 units in the heart of the village, walk to restaurants, shops and beach.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
The Village
480 Thalia Street
480 Thalia Street, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1207 sqft
***Furnished with Utilities included and available for Sept.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Montage
108 Blue Lagoon
108 Blue Lagoon Villa, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1560 sqft
Seasonal furnished rental located in South Laguna at Blue Lagoon! Just North of the World Renowned Montage Beach Resort on Victoria Beach! Pack your bags and experience all that Laguna Beach has to offer! As the sun sets behind Catalina Island...

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Coast Royal
31311 Ceanothus Drive
31311 Ceanothus Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
2200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Listen to the sounds of the ocean from this beautifully remodeled single family home with breathtaking, panoramic ocean views. Lease is for the main house, with two bedrooms and two baths. Year's lease, furnished or unfurnished. Close to local beach.

1 of 64

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Three Arch Bay
9 N Vista De La Luna
9 North Vista De La Luna, Laguna Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
3298 sqft
This is the one - SUMMER opportunity in Three Arch Bay. The perfect summer getaway home. This property features 4 bedrooms and 3.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Ocean Vista
30731 Marilyn Drive
30731 Marilyn Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2142 sqft
SINGLE LEVEL HOME WITH 180 DEGREE OCEAN VIEWS! Contemporary luxury meets coastal elegance with this beautiful furnished rental in Laguna Beach.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Park Avenue Estates
2516 Temple Hills Drive
2516 Temple Hills Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$14,950
5545 sqft
Month to month summer rental available at $30,000 per month!! Welcome to “The Estate,” perfectly located in quiet Temple Hills, overlooking Hidden Valley Canyon and Main Beach and boasting stunning views of Laguna, the coastline, and endless
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Laguna Beach, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Laguna Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

