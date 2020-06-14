Apartment List
259 Apartments for rent in Laguna Beach, CA with garage

Laguna Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
36 Units Available
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1138 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Its access to the arts and a front-row seat on the beach.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
South Laguna Village
1 Unit Available
31632 S Coast Hwy
31632 Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1205 sqft
Ocean view apartment for lease, on Coast Highway, in Laguna Beach! Perfect as a primary residence or weekend getaway. Spacious great room and gourmet kitchen, both with ocean views.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
322 High Drive
322 High Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,395
958 sqft
Original 1930's Spanish Bungalow... located in North Laguna with views, views views (and then a few more views). This 2 bedroom cottage with 1.5 bathrooms is about as clean as any fastidious future tenant might be searching or hoping for.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
265 Grandview Street
265 Grandview Street, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
820 sqft
The top level of this North Laguna Duplex, captures the Ocean, Coastline, City, sunsets and the evening City Lights of Laguna.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
The Village
1 Unit Available
646 Ramona Avenue
646 Ramona Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
500 sqft
Fabulous junior one bedroom unit with garage remodeled to perfection! Featuring maple hardwood floors, a full kitchen with white cabinetry, black granite, stainless steel cabinets and breakfast bar, living room, small bedroom and even private

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Woods Cove
1 Unit Available
1559 Catalina
1559 Catalina, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1453 sqft
Mini castle two bedrooms, den and 1 3/4 baths. Wood floors, beam ceilings, many built ins. The living room is two stories with a floor to ceiling fireplace. French doors from living room to backyard. House was built by owner father in the 1930's.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Temple Hills
1 Unit Available
1084 Coast View: Drive - Upper
1084 Coast View Dr, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1500 sqft
Check out our charming fully furnished beach cottage only 6 blocks from the beach. Enjoy sunsets every night from every room, and your private deck. It is available for monthly rental year round, with summer rates are higher.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
336 Myrtle Street
336 Myrtle Street, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,495
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
336 A.Myrtle St. Be the first to live in this brand new and completely rebuilt industrial cottage situated in the most desirable neighborhood of North Laguna, the "Tree Streets”.

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
166 Fairview
166 Fairview Street, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
1500 sqft
LISTING SHOWS SUMMER PRICING, Rate is $15,000 during the rest of the year.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
168 Fairview
168 Fairview St, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
1200 sqft
Major renovation is almost complete on this gem of a property! Photos are from Before the Remodel. As a furnished rental, it will be ready for occupancy Feb 1, possibly sooner.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Arch Beach Heights
1 Unit Available
1817 Del Mar Avenue
1817 Del Mar Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,300
3161 sqft
Welcome to 1817 Del Mar Ave. in beautiful Laguna Beach, Ca! Located in the hills of Laguna Beach this ocean view home is a spacious 3,161 square feet boasting 3 large bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a large office/ den with a private balcony.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Ocean Vista
1 Unit Available
21771 Ocean Vista Drive
21771 Ocean Vista Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1737 sqft
Recently remodeled with the highest quality of designer amenities, this elegant townhome is located in the gated community of Laguna Ocean Vista.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Main Beach
1 Unit Available
239 Lower Cliff Drive
239 Lower Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
Studio
$1,470
250 sqft
Updated studio, ceramic tile flooring, full kitchen with refrigerator, bathroom with stand up shower and small vanity, coin laundry shared at building. Single detached one car garage. Located in the heart of downtown Laguna Beach.

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
1173 Marine Drive
1173 Marine Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$40,000
3878 sqft
Situated oceanfront overlooking Crescent Bay Beach, this direct beach access property has sweeping ocean & Catalina Island Sunset views.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
1594 Via Capri
1594 Via Capri, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1000 sqft
Prestigious Crown Point area near Crescent Bay, Shaw's Cove, North Laguna Shops, restaurants and Crystal Cove shopping center. Light and bright front unit condominium in the popular North side of Laguna Beach.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Village
1 Unit Available
661 Glenneyre Street
661 Glenneyre Street, Laguna Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1000 sqft
LOWER LEVEL UNIT LOCATED IN HEART OF DOWNTOWN LAGUNA BEACH.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Village
1 Unit Available
629 S Coast Highway
629 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
3000 sqft
Oceanfront house with grass yard and private steps to Sleepy Hollow Beach. Reminiscent of Laguna’s iconic Pepper Tree Lane, escape the downtown bustle as you enter this private estate in the heart of it all.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
232 San Joaquin Street
232 San Joaquin Street, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1574 sqft
Craftsman cottage, two bedrooms, two baths located in Laguna Beach. Granite counter tops in the kitchen, fireplace in living room, stunning ocean view from living room and front porch.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Village
1 Unit Available
480 Thalia Street
480 Thalia Street, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1207 sqft
*Furnished and available for Sept. 10, 2020 through May 31, 2021. Located in the heart of Laguna Village, this beautiful Laguna Beach home is the perfect getaway and walking distance to Laguna Beach restaurants and art galleries.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Upper Victoria Beach
1 Unit Available
2740 Highland Way
2740 Highland Way, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1867 sqft
A rare opportunity to live in a home with a spectacular ocean view and easily walk to Victoria Beach! The home is just a short walk to the beach, Trolley stops, The Montage Resort, and a variety of shops and restaurants! The home features amazing

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Summit Ridge
1 Unit Available
746 Summit Drive
746 Summit Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
2175 sqft
Welcome to your beach vacation home! Tucked into a private nook of the Woods Cove neighborhood in Laguna Beach, this 1928 historic Laguna Beach cottage offers Panoramic Ocean Views that span from Palos Verdes to Catalina Island and beyond.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Arch Beach Heights
1 Unit Available
1040 La Mirada Street
1040 La Mirada Street, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1800 sqft
Gorgeous contemporary Arch Beach Heights Laguna Beach fully furnished monthly vacation rental. Brand new AC installed! Panoramic ocean, coastline, Catalina Island, city light, and all the way to Palos Verdes views. Three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Upper Victoria Beach
1 Unit Available
30502 Coast
30502 Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1353 sqft
This panoramic ocean view condo is located in the picturesque Victoria Beach area within a quaint and quiet complex with only 12 units.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
487 MYRTLE Street
487 Myrtle Street, Laguna Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
3000 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Available now! Award-winning, designer furnished Laguna Beach Home, featured in Better Homes & Gardens Magazine. Situated amid peaceful lush gardens and fountains with a private spa "spool".
City Guide for Laguna Beach, CA

Lucky, lucky you. You’re moving to Laguna Beach, a beautiful, mountainous coastal community in Southern California. Let’s take a closer look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.

We’re going to start out being real: Laguna Beach is many things, but it is in no way, shape, or form an affordable place to live. The city regularly ranks as having one of the highest costs of living in Orange County, the state, and the nation. I mean, you’re living in paradise, so you have to expect to pay paradise prices. A “cheap apartment” in this city could probably buy you a decent-sized Midwestern town.

Another gripe that Laguna Beach residents tend to have is that traffic is a nightmare. Because mountains and ocean enclose the area, there aren’t many roads into and out of town. During the summer tourist season, both traffic and parking near the beaches and downtown commercial area is a straight up nightmare.

Without exception, pretty much every neighborhood in Laguna Beach is safe and desirable. You basically just need to decide which side of paradise you prefer. Ask yourself questions like, “Do I want to be able to walk to shopping and the beach,” or, “Would I prefer a quiet mountainside community with amazing views?” We know. These are such tough questions to answer!

Let’s start in north Laguna and make our way down. Beachside north Laguna tends to be quieter than the adjacent region, as there are lots of settled families in this area. Here you can find apartments, and occasionally, houses for rent.

Moving south along the beach you’ll hit the city center, Laguna Village, and the Top of the World. Many younger and newer Laguna Beach residents will settle in the Laguna Village area, as it puts them closer to the shops and attractions of the city center. There are tons of upscale apartment complexes with everything from studio apartments to two bedrooms, frequently offering amenities such as a gym, swimming pool, and clubhouse. At the Top of the World, you'll find a neighborhood that's far more settled and family oriented.

South Laguna Beach is a pleasant gay enclave that bleeds into several beachside and mountaintop gated communities. Here, you’ll find some very expensive posh rentals.

Regardless of where you decide to settle, you’re going to find an amazing rental. Apartments and houses for rent are so varied throughout all the neighborhoods that prices aren’t really standardized. Occasionally, you can find a small bungalow rented for $1,900 with a $5,000 rental just next door. However, because of the large tourist population, you can frequently secure a short-term lease with ease.

Pet friendly rentals are hit or miss. Many apartment complexes have weight limitations, so if you’re relocating with a four-legged friend allow yourself plenty of time to find an apartment.

These small hassles aside, congratulations are in order. Enjoy all that Laguna Beach has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Laguna Beach, CA

Laguna Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

