Apartment List
/
CA
/
laguna beach
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

191 Apartments for rent in Laguna Beach, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Laguna Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
36 Units Available
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1138 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Its access to the arts and a front-row seat on the beach.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Ocean Vista
1 Unit Available
21771 Ocean Vista Drive
21771 Ocean Vista Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1737 sqft
Recently remodeled with the highest quality of designer amenities, this elegant townhome is located in the gated community of Laguna Ocean Vista.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Portafina
1 Unit Available
637 Loretta Drive
637 Loretta Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2739 sqft
Gorgeous furnished contemporary home with dramatic ocean views. Fully remodeled in 2011 by Lucco Custom Construction.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Temple Hills
1 Unit Available
1933 Upper Rim Rock Road
1933 Upper Rim Rock Road, Laguna Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$13,500
3154 sqft
Modern soft contemporary luxury estate with amazing panoramic ocean, Catalina Island, canyon and city lights views.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Irvine Cove
1 Unit Available
125 Irvine Cove Court
125 Irvine Cove Court, Laguna Beach, CA
6 Bedrooms
$65,000
6020 sqft
Located in the exclusive gated oceanfront community of Irvine Cove. With ocean perfectly placed as the backdrop, this Balinese-inspired custom residence embodies the ultimate in private, resort-style living.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Montage
1 Unit Available
77 Blue Lagoon
77 Blue Lagoon Villa, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,900
1900 sqft
Resort-style living at its finest in this luxury furnished Villa within the desirable gated neighborhood of Blue Lagoon.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Woods Cove
1 Unit Available
325 Diamond Street
325 Diamond Street, Laguna Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$11,500
4485 sqft
Enjoy beautiful views and privacy from this inviting and exquisite home in the coveted Woods Cove neighborhood.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Montage
1 Unit Available
115 Blue Lagoon
115 Blue Lagoon, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1462 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH BLUE LAGOON VILLA LOCATED CLOSE TO BEACH AND LOWER COMMUNITY POOL. OWNER WILL LEASE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. THE VILLAS AT BLUE LAGOON IS A 119 UNIT PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT (PUD).

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
South Laguna Bluffs
1 Unit Available
31755 Coast
31755 Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
1028 sqft
Walk through the front door and smell and see the ocean! Luxurious and elegant with a contemporary/modern feel. Property features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, open concept living area.
Results within 1 mile of Laguna Beach
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
32 Units Available
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1110 sqft
1-2 bedroom units, recently renovated with giant walk in-closets, fireplace and granite countertops. Extra storage available. Perfect for active lifestyles, with tennis court, yoga, gym, pool, playground and hot tub on-site.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3350 Bahia Blanca E
3350 Bahia Blanca East, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1188 sqft
Ground floor Catalina Model condo with garage. Completely remodeled - kitchen has granite counter tops, dual pane windows, wood like flooring and updated bathrooms. /the living room features a wood burning fireplace and wood cabinetry.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vista Plaza
1 Unit Available
39 Cottonwood Dr
39 Cottonwood Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1654 sqft
Beautiful Two Story 3Bd 2.5Ba Home in Aliso Viejo! - Check out this 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=1kML1A5HhS2&brand=0 Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/I-GduxQVA90 You must see this lovely 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5398 Via Carrizo
5398 Via Carrizo, Laguna Woods, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1950 sqft
Enjoy PANORAMIC VIEW of city lights and mountains.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5340 Bahia Blanca W
5340 Bahia Blanca West, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1105 sqft
Beautiful upgraded Single-Level end unit home with ATTACHED GARAGE. No one above or below. Nestled in a quiet and peaceful cul-de-sac surrounded by nature. There is something for everyone in Guard Gated Laguna Woods Village.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3274 San Amadeo
3274 San Amadeo, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1079 sqft
Laguna Woods 55+ senior community. VIEW! REMODELED! FURNISHED! Short or long term RENTAL. Popular Casa Vista floor plan, downstairs, PRIVATE location with beautiful views! Completely furnished with all the luxuries of a 2nd home.

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
62 Ritz Cove Drive
62 Ritz Cove Drive, Dana Point, CA
5 Bedrooms
$21,500
6400 sqft
Truly an outstanding custom residence located in the 24-hour guard gated community of Ritz Cove! 5 bedrooms, main floor office, 7 bathrooms, and some of the most dramatic coastline views displaying the most incredible sunsets and full on view of

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5368 Algarrobo
5368 Algarrobo, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
894 sqft
Welcome Home to this nicely updated condo in one of the most highly desired senior living communities in all of Orange County!! Enjoy BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, along with new flooring throughout the kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
Seagate Colony
1 Unit Available
51 Whippoorwill Lane
51 Whippoorwill Ln, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
622 sqft
51 Whippoorwill Lane Available 01/01/20 Cozy 1 bedroom in Aliso Viejo with 1 car garage! - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with detached 1 car garage...
Results within 5 miles of Laguna Beach
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Marina Hills
7 Units Available
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1246 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments in quiet, scenic community near Marina Hills Park. Amenities include fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets, and dishwashers. Pet friendly with a pool, playground, tennis court, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
26 Units Available
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,980
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,997
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1205 sqft
Luxury units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, hot tub, game room, pool table and shuffleboard. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,387
1242 sqft
One-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes are pet friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, master suites, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy fitness center, pool, spa. Walk to Aliso-Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Access to US-73.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Central Laguna Hills
30 Units Available
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,674
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
11 Units Available
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,853
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
980 sqft
1-2 bedrooms near open green spaces, including hiking trails and streams. All units offer patio or balcony vista, hardwood floors, fireplace and roomy walk-in closets. Carport parking available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,695
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1154 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
City Guide for Laguna Beach, CA

Lucky, lucky you. You’re moving to Laguna Beach, a beautiful, mountainous coastal community in Southern California. Let’s take a closer look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.

We’re going to start out being real: Laguna Beach is many things, but it is in no way, shape, or form an affordable place to live. The city regularly ranks as having one of the highest costs of living in Orange County, the state, and the nation. I mean, you’re living in paradise, so you have to expect to pay paradise prices. A “cheap apartment” in this city could probably buy you a decent-sized Midwestern town.

Another gripe that Laguna Beach residents tend to have is that traffic is a nightmare. Because mountains and ocean enclose the area, there aren’t many roads into and out of town. During the summer tourist season, both traffic and parking near the beaches and downtown commercial area is a straight up nightmare.

Without exception, pretty much every neighborhood in Laguna Beach is safe and desirable. You basically just need to decide which side of paradise you prefer. Ask yourself questions like, “Do I want to be able to walk to shopping and the beach,” or, “Would I prefer a quiet mountainside community with amazing views?” We know. These are such tough questions to answer!

Let’s start in north Laguna and make our way down. Beachside north Laguna tends to be quieter than the adjacent region, as there are lots of settled families in this area. Here you can find apartments, and occasionally, houses for rent.

Moving south along the beach you’ll hit the city center, Laguna Village, and the Top of the World. Many younger and newer Laguna Beach residents will settle in the Laguna Village area, as it puts them closer to the shops and attractions of the city center. There are tons of upscale apartment complexes with everything from studio apartments to two bedrooms, frequently offering amenities such as a gym, swimming pool, and clubhouse. At the Top of the World, you'll find a neighborhood that's far more settled and family oriented.

South Laguna Beach is a pleasant gay enclave that bleeds into several beachside and mountaintop gated communities. Here, you’ll find some very expensive posh rentals.

Regardless of where you decide to settle, you’re going to find an amazing rental. Apartments and houses for rent are so varied throughout all the neighborhoods that prices aren’t really standardized. Occasionally, you can find a small bungalow rented for $1,900 with a $5,000 rental just next door. However, because of the large tourist population, you can frequently secure a short-term lease with ease.

Pet friendly rentals are hit or miss. Many apartment complexes have weight limitations, so if you’re relocating with a four-legged friend allow yourself plenty of time to find an apartment.

These small hassles aside, congratulations are in order. Enjoy all that Laguna Beach has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Laguna Beach, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Laguna Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Beach 3 BedroomsLaguna Beach Accessible ApartmentsLaguna Beach Apartments under $1,600Laguna Beach Apartments under $1,800Laguna Beach Apartments under $2,000
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with GarageLaguna Beach Apartments with GymLaguna Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLaguna Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLaguna Beach Apartments with ParkingLaguna Beach Apartments with Pool
Laguna Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerLaguna Beach Cheap PlacesLaguna Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsLaguna Beach Furnished ApartmentsLaguna Beach Luxury PlacesLaguna Beach Pet Friendly PlacesLaguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College