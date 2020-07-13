/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
191 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Laguna Beach, CA
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
23 Units Available
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,867
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1138 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Its access to the arts and a front-row seat on the beach.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
1 Unit Available
Main Beach
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
510 sqft
Harbor Cove Apartment Homes in Laguna Beach will have newly renovated spacious one bedroom homes featuring quartz counter-tops, patios or balconies, wood like flooring, and steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
1 Unit Available
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
Gorgeous 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available right across the street from the ocean. Beautiful gourmet kitchens with dishwashers. wood floors, lots of cabinets. mirrored closet doors and washer and dryer in unit.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Upper Victoria Beach
30502 Coast
30502 Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1353 sqft
This panoramic ocean view condo is located in the picturesque Victoria Beach area within a quaint and quiet complex with only 12 units.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
North Laguna
520 Cliff Drive
520 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT LOCATION AND OCEAN VIEW. Heisler park right across the street. You will enjoy the lifestyle of this furnished condo on the ocean side of PCH. This condo is in the heart of Laguna Beach.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Arch Beach Heights
1817 Del Mar Avenue
1817 Del Mar Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,300
3161 sqft
Welcome to 1817 Del Mar Ave. in beautiful Laguna Beach, Ca! Located in the hills of Laguna Beach this ocean view home is a spacious 3,161 square feet boasting 3 large bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a large office/ den with a private balcony.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
North Laguna
1594 Via Capri
1594 Via Capri, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1000 sqft
Prestigious Crown Point area near Crescent Bay, Shaw's Cove, North Laguna Shops, restaurants and Crystal Cove shopping center. Light and bright front unit condominium in the popular North side of Laguna Beach.
1 of 27
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
The Village
1451 Glenneyre
1451 Glenneyre Street, Laguna Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,600
845 sqft
Beautiful all remodeled cottage in Laguna Village - Fabulous vintage detached cottage in the heart of Laguna Village. All new remodel inside, new bath, new kitchen, new floors.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Woods Cove
1573 N Coast #1
1573 N Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
1915 sqft
Crescent Bay Villas, Spacious North Laguna Gated property and gated garage with 2 underground parking spaces, central A/C, Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator included. Under 35 lb pet considered.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Alta Vista
2780 Queda Way
2780 Queda Way, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
1400 sqft
Available with or without furniture, Walking distance to Victoria Beach with spectacular unobstructed ocean, Catalina, and coastline views from a quiet cul-de-sac location.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
$
4 Units Available
Elán The Overlook at Laguna
102 Calais St, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1260 sqft
Prime location on a hilltop overlooking Laguna Niguel and close to beach. Homes feature central heating and air, walk-in closets and gas appliances. Community has heated pool, spa and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
26 Units Available
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,285
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1110 sqft
1-2 bedroom units, recently renovated with giant walk in-closets, fireplace and granite countertops. Extra storage available. Perfect for active lifestyles, with tennis court, yoga, gym, pool, playground and hot tub on-site.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Seacove Place
58 Waxwing Ln
58 Waxwing Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
58 Waxwing Ln Available 08/03/20 2 Bd, 2 Ba in Aliso Viejo - Enjoy this newly remodeled unit in Aliso Viejo which boasts a spacious open floor plan with an attached garage and inside laundry room.
1 of 13
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Seagate Colony
51 Whippoorwill Lane
51 Whippoorwill Ln, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
622 sqft
51 Whippoorwill Lane Available 01/01/20 Cozy 1 bedroom in Aliso Viejo with 1 car garage! - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with detached 1 car garage...
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
28 Units Available
Laguna Heights
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,708
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
923 sqft
Luxury community conveniently situated next to Laguna Heights Marketplace. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly, with pool, tennis, on-site laundry and gym included.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
36 Units Available
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,406
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,433
1174 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
10 Units Available
Marina Hills
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,643
1246 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments in quiet, scenic community near Marina Hills Park. Amenities include fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets, and dishwashers. Pet friendly with a pool, playground, tennis court, and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,680
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1187 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
61 Units Available
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,784
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,111
1188 sqft
Located near shops and restaurants, with Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park nearby. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, granite counters, and all kitchen appliances. Community amenities include clubhouse, gym, pool, and internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,711
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,202
965 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
29 Units Available
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,980
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,908
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,686
1205 sqft
Luxury units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, hot tub, game room, pool table and shuffleboard. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
33 Units Available
Woodbridge
Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,693
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,057
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1164 sqft
Units include granite counters, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes parking, pool, gym and hot tub. Located in the master-planned community of Woodbridge, close to schools, parks and dining.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,734
1235 sqft
Cozy homes with quartz counters, extra storage and patios. Enjoy the on-site playground, business center and gym. Close to Sea Canyon Park, Pacific Coast Highway and Salt Creek Beach.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,867
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,289
1242 sqft
One-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes are pet friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, master suites, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy fitness center, pool, spa. Walk to Aliso-Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Access to US-73.
