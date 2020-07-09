/
/
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:39 AM
214 Luxury Apartments for rent in Laguna Beach, CA
1 of 56
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
North Laguna
1173 Marine Drive
1173 Marine Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$45,000
3878 sqft
Situated oceanfront overlooking Crescent Bay Beach, this direct beach access property has sweeping ocean & Catalina Island Sunset views.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
South Laguna Village
31502 Shrewsbury Drive
31502 Shrewsbury Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,900
1200 sqft
This stunning home epitomizes the warmth, style and elements of a Cape Cod/Hamptons styled cottage - infused with elegant European flair.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
North Laguna
239 Fairview Street
239 Fairview Street, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$8,475
1040 sqft
Laid back beach vibe meets chic New York City apartment. This designer furnished property has a modern cottage feel with open beamed ceilings, light bright rooms and a honed concrete tile floor throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Woods Cove
260 Pearl Street
260 Pearl Street, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,700
1600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
One block from the beach! Gorgeous cottage in the heart of Woods Cove! This fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features high ceilings, brand new wood floors, and quintessential Laguna Beach charm.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
South Laguna Bluffs
31561 Tablerock
31561 Tablerock Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
962 sqft
OCEAN VIEWS! These views are jaw dropping! Unique opportunity to live directly over the water, and above the crashing surf and a white sandy beach.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Woods Cove
337 Bluebird Canyon Drive
337 Bluebird Canyon Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,995
2521 sqft
Spacious quality Woods Cove home with peek ocean views from both lower and upper level. Offers 3/could be 4 bedrooms, 3 bath close to beach, restaurants, shopping and town.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Portafina
438 Nyes Place
438 Nyes Place, Laguna Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
2165 sqft
Beautiful custom canyon home 1/4 mile from Coast Highway. Highly functional and well planned out floorpan.
1 of 59
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
North Laguna
282 Chiquita Street
282 Chiquita St, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
862 sqft
WOW.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
North Laguna
714 Cliff Drive
714 Cliff Dr, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1440 sqft
Monthly rental available in Laguna Beach! These PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS are unprecedented. Enjoy the ocean breeze as soon as you walk in due to your accordion sliding glass doors on the balcony.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Upper Victoria Beach
2740 Highland Way
2740 Highland Way, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
1867 sqft
A rare opportunity to live in a home with a spectacular ocean view and easily walk to Victoria Beach! The home is just a short walk to the beach, Trolley stops, The Montage Resort, and a variety of shops and restaurants! The home features amazing
1 of 64
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
North Laguna
1137 Marine Drive
1137 Marine Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$40,000
5000 sqft
Spectacular Ocean Front home overlooking Crescent Bay Beach available for the late spring and summer seasons. This direct beach access property is situated in one of North Laguna's most coveted locations.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
North Laguna
484 Cliff Drive
484 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,900
1136 sqft
Front row on iconic Cliff Drive in North Laguna, this beautifully updated “turn-key” 2 bedroom + 2 bathroom condo offers panoramic views of the curving coastline, Catalina Island and North Laguna's famed Heisler Park.
1 of 46
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
North Laguna
487 MYRTLE Street
487 Myrtle Street, Laguna Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
3000 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Available now! Award-winning, designer furnished Laguna Beach Home, featured in Better Homes & Gardens Magazine. Situated amid peaceful lush gardens and fountains with a private spa "spool".
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Upper Victoria Beach
30502 Coast
30502 Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1353 sqft
This panoramic ocean view condo is located in the picturesque Victoria Beach area within a quaint and quiet complex with only 12 units.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
The Village
422 Graceland Drive
422 Graceland Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1324 sqft
Located on a quiet street in the heart of the Village. Historic, super cool & funky, artistic retreat. Courtyard entry with fun and artfully done brick. Old World vibe as soon as you enter. Hardwood floors, expansive kitchen with 2 eating areas.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
The Village
480 Thalia Street
480 Thalia Street, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1207 sqft
***Furnished with Utilities included and available for Sept.
1 of 59
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Upper Victoria Beach
2855 Rounsevel
2855 Rounsevel Ter, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
2300 sqft
FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING CALL CINDY BISTANY 949-735-1777. FULLY FURNISHED. This gorgeous four bedroom four bath newly remodeled home overlooks beautiful Victoria Beach.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
North Laguna
530 Cypress Drive
530 Cypress Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1450 sqft
Furnished Monthly Rental. Quintessential North Laguna Craftsman Style Cottage...2BR/2BA plus a den/study. Fully remodeled and highly upgraded throughout. Hardwood floors and open beam ceilings.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Top of the World
2930 Alta Laguna Boulevard
2930 Alta Laguna Boulevard, Laguna Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,495
2765 sqft
This home must be seen to be truly appreciated. Stunning design details with uncompromised quality and carefully selected style. 2,765 of living square feet, all on one level. A floorplan that lives expansive and sprawling.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Coast Royal
31311 Ceanothus Drive
31311 Ceanothus Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
2200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Listen to the sounds of the ocean from this beautifully remodeled single family home with breathtaking, panoramic ocean views. Lease is for the main house, with two bedrooms and two baths. Year's lease, furnished or unfurnished. Close to local beach.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Mystic Hills
1415 Skyline Drive
1415 Skyline Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,700
2176 sqft
This elegant and spacious soft contemporary home is located in the highly sought after neighborhood of Mystic Hills . The views span the Pacific coastline, Catalina Island, and the surrounding hills and canyons.
1 of 64
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Three Arch Bay
9 N Vista De La Luna
9 North Vista De La Luna, Laguna Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
3298 sqft
This is the one - SUMMER opportunity in Three Arch Bay. The perfect summer getaway home. This property features 4 bedrooms and 3.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Ocean Vista
30731 Marilyn Drive
30731 Marilyn Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2142 sqft
SINGLE LEVEL HOME WITH 180 DEGREE OCEAN VIEWS! Contemporary luxury meets coastal elegance with this beautiful furnished rental in Laguna Beach.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Top of the World
3044 Nestall Road
3044 Nestall Road, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,950
2300 sqft
Available for short-term rental of one to three months. Fully furnished only! This single-family residence features expansive views of canyons and small ocean view.
Similar Pages
Laguna Beach 2 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Beach 3 BedroomsLaguna Beach Accessible ApartmentsLaguna Beach Apartments under $1,800Laguna Beach Apartments under $2,000Laguna Beach Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Beach Apartments with GarageLaguna Beach Apartments with GymLaguna Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLaguna Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLaguna Beach Apartments with ParkingLaguna Beach Apartments with PoolLaguna Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA