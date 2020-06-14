Apartment List
/
CA
/
laguna beach
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 PM

153 Apartments for rent in Laguna Beach, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Laguna Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Main Beach
2 Units Available
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
510 sqft
Harbor Cove Apartment Homes in Laguna Beach will have newly renovated spacious one bedroom homes featuring quartz counter-tops, patios or balconies, wood like flooring, and steel appliances.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
322 High Drive
322 High Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,395
958 sqft
Original 1930's Spanish Bungalow... located in North Laguna with views, views views (and then a few more views). This 2 bedroom cottage with 1.5 bathrooms is about as clean as any fastidious future tenant might be searching or hoping for.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
The Village
1 Unit Available
646 Ramona Avenue
646 Ramona Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
500 sqft
Fabulous junior one bedroom unit with garage remodeled to perfection! Featuring maple hardwood floors, a full kitchen with white cabinetry, black granite, stainless steel cabinets and breakfast bar, living room, small bedroom and even private

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woods Cove
1 Unit Available
2442 South Coast Highway
2442 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,596
1000 sqft
We have the best that Laguna has to offer! Open House Today! Call or text Emily Rizvi to schedule an appointment 714-628-6269 Welcome to Rockledge at Moss Point! Contemporary units with an open, flowing floor plans and beautiful amenities including

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Woods Cove
1 Unit Available
1559 Catalina
1559 Catalina, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1453 sqft
Mini castle two bedrooms, den and 1 3/4 baths. Wood floors, beam ceilings, many built ins. The living room is two stories with a floor to ceiling fireplace. French doors from living room to backyard. House was built by owner father in the 1930's.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Temple Hills
1 Unit Available
1084 Coast View: Drive - Upper
1084 Coast View Dr, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1500 sqft
Check out our charming fully furnished beach cottage only 6 blocks from the beach. Enjoy sunsets every night from every room, and your private deck. It is available for monthly rental year round, with summer rates are higher.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
336 Myrtle Street
336 Myrtle Street, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,495
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
336 A.Myrtle St. Be the first to live in this brand new and completely rebuilt industrial cottage situated in the most desirable neighborhood of North Laguna, the "Tree Streets”.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Arch Beach Heights
1 Unit Available
1817 Del Mar Avenue
1817 Del Mar Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,300
3161 sqft
Welcome to 1817 Del Mar Ave. in beautiful Laguna Beach, Ca! Located in the hills of Laguna Beach this ocean view home is a spacious 3,161 square feet boasting 3 large bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a large office/ den with a private balcony.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
The Village
1 Unit Available
464 Bent Street
464 Bent Street, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,900
400 sqft
Best Laguna Beach Village Location; Spectacular Ocean Views. Exceptional whitewater ocean views, Catalina Island sunsets. Fully Remodeled. Fully Furnished. Wonderfully landscaped. Enjoy the ocean breezes and sleep to the sounds of crashing waves.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Arch Beach Heights
1 Unit Available
1145 Katella Street
1145 Katella Street, Laguna Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
3433 sqft
Unobstructed ocean views are captured from every level of this modern 3,433 square foot home which boasts four bedrooms, three full and two half bathrooms on a quiet cul-de-sac nestled in the hills.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
North Laguna
1 Unit Available
1594 Via Capri
1594 Via Capri, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1000 sqft
Prestigious Crown Point area near Crescent Bay, Shaw's Cove, North Laguna Shops, restaurants and Crystal Cove shopping center. Light and bright front unit condominium in the popular North side of Laguna Beach.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Woods Cove
1 Unit Available
260 Pearl Street
260 Pearl Street, Laguna Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
1600 sqft
Gorgeous cottage in the heart of Woods Cove! This fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a separate back house, perfect for a home office or son/daughter home from college, features high ceilings, brand new wood floors, and quintessential

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Woods Cove
1 Unit Available
1651 Catalina
1651 Catalina, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1238 sqft
Furnished rental now available in desirable Wood's Cove of Laguna Beach. You're gonna love the proximity to everything.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
The Village
1 Unit Available
661 Glenneyre Street
661 Glenneyre Street, Laguna Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1000 sqft
LOWER LEVEL UNIT LOCATED IN HEART OF DOWNTOWN LAGUNA BEACH.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
The Village
1 Unit Available
505 Blumont Street
505 Blumont Street, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1145 sqft
Laguna Village Furnished Cottage. Stunning Ocean Views, Walk to Downtown Shops and Restaurants, Large Deck and Back Yard Perfect for Entertaining. Property Sleeps six.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
The Village
1 Unit Available
709 Catalina
709 Catalina Street, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1000 sqft
Inviting and Authentic Rustic Mediterranean Laguna Beach Duplex, 2 Bed 1.75 Bath Upstairs Unit with ocean view in a great location. Walk to the beach and to Laguna Village.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
The Village
1 Unit Available
422 Graceland Drive
422 Graceland Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1324 sqft
Located on a quiet street in the heart of the Village. Historic, super cool & funky, artistic retreat. Courtyard entry with fun and artfully done brick. Old World vibe as soon as you enter. Hardwood floors, expansive kitchen with 2 eating areas.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Woods Cove
1 Unit Available
370 Osgood Court
370 Osgood Court, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1293 sqft
1950’s charming quintessential Laguna Beach cottage, located in the heart of Laguna Village in desirable “Wood’s Cove”.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Coast Royal
1 Unit Available
31311 Ceanothus Drive
31311 Ceanothus Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
2200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Listen to the sounds of the ocean from this beautifully remodeled single family home with breathtaking, panoramic ocean views. Lease is for the main house, with two bedrooms and two baths. Year's lease, furnished or unfurnished. Close to local beach.

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Upper Victoria Beach
1 Unit Available
2855 Rounsevel
2855 Rounsevel Ter, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
2300 sqft
FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING CALL CINDY BISTANY 949-735-1777. FULLY FURNISHED. This gorgeous four bedroom four bath newly remodeled home overlooks beautiful Victoria Beach.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Ocean Vista
1 Unit Available
30731 Marilyn Drive
30731 Marilyn Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2142 sqft
SINGLE LEVEL HOME WITH 180 DEGREE OCEAN VIEWS! Contemporary luxury meets coastal elegance with this beautiful furnished rental in Laguna Beach.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Woods Cove
1 Unit Available
1953 S Coast
1953 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
2360 sqft
FURNISHED SHORT TERM MONTHLY RENTAL --AMAZING HOME RECENTLY REMODELED WITH UNFORGETTABLE OCEAN AND CATALINA VIEWS FROM MOST ROOMS.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Main Beach
1 Unit Available
234 Cliff Drive
234 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
949 sqft
Hear the waves crash and enjoy nearly unobstructed ocean views including sand from this vintage condominium unit located in North Laguna Beach. This second floor unit offers an ocean view balcony and can be accessed by an elevator.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Victoria Beach
1 Unit Available
159 Dumond Drive
159 Dumond Dr, Laguna Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$11,995
2608 sqft
Live in comfort, quality, and style in this contemporary Victoria Beach home by architect Mark Singer with beautiful ocean, sand, and white water views. An immaculate home including 4 bedrooms 4.
City Guide for Laguna Beach, CA

Lucky, lucky you. You’re moving to Laguna Beach, a beautiful, mountainous coastal community in Southern California. Let’s take a closer look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.

We’re going to start out being real: Laguna Beach is many things, but it is in no way, shape, or form an affordable place to live. The city regularly ranks as having one of the highest costs of living in Orange County, the state, and the nation. I mean, you’re living in paradise, so you have to expect to pay paradise prices. A “cheap apartment” in this city could probably buy you a decent-sized Midwestern town.

Another gripe that Laguna Beach residents tend to have is that traffic is a nightmare. Because mountains and ocean enclose the area, there aren’t many roads into and out of town. During the summer tourist season, both traffic and parking near the beaches and downtown commercial area is a straight up nightmare.

Without exception, pretty much every neighborhood in Laguna Beach is safe and desirable. You basically just need to decide which side of paradise you prefer. Ask yourself questions like, “Do I want to be able to walk to shopping and the beach,” or, “Would I prefer a quiet mountainside community with amazing views?” We know. These are such tough questions to answer!

Let’s start in north Laguna and make our way down. Beachside north Laguna tends to be quieter than the adjacent region, as there are lots of settled families in this area. Here you can find apartments, and occasionally, houses for rent.

Moving south along the beach you’ll hit the city center, Laguna Village, and the Top of the World. Many younger and newer Laguna Beach residents will settle in the Laguna Village area, as it puts them closer to the shops and attractions of the city center. There are tons of upscale apartment complexes with everything from studio apartments to two bedrooms, frequently offering amenities such as a gym, swimming pool, and clubhouse. At the Top of the World, you'll find a neighborhood that's far more settled and family oriented.

South Laguna Beach is a pleasant gay enclave that bleeds into several beachside and mountaintop gated communities. Here, you’ll find some very expensive posh rentals.

Regardless of where you decide to settle, you’re going to find an amazing rental. Apartments and houses for rent are so varied throughout all the neighborhoods that prices aren’t really standardized. Occasionally, you can find a small bungalow rented for $1,900 with a $5,000 rental just next door. However, because of the large tourist population, you can frequently secure a short-term lease with ease.

Pet friendly rentals are hit or miss. Many apartment complexes have weight limitations, so if you’re relocating with a four-legged friend allow yourself plenty of time to find an apartment.

These small hassles aside, congratulations are in order. Enjoy all that Laguna Beach has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Laguna Beach, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Laguna Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Beach 3 BedroomsLaguna Beach Accessible ApartmentsLaguna Beach Apartments under $1,600Laguna Beach Apartments under $1,800Laguna Beach Apartments under $2,000
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with GarageLaguna Beach Apartments with GymLaguna Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLaguna Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLaguna Beach Apartments with ParkingLaguna Beach Apartments with Pool
Laguna Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerLaguna Beach Cheap PlacesLaguna Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsLaguna Beach Furnished ApartmentsLaguna Beach Luxury PlacesLaguna Beach Pet Friendly PlacesLaguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College