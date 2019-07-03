All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 97 Windchime.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
97 Windchime
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:43 PM

97 Windchime

97 Windchime · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

97 Windchime, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
bocce court
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Outstanding Irvine location adjacent to Quail Hill with easy access to amenities and freeways. Bamboo flooring throughout first floor. All white appliances. Darling patio with fish pond & raised planters. White blinds let plenty of light into this cozy home. Massive storage under the stairs. Washer/Dryer hookups in the garage and the refrigerator is included (with no warranties). Huge master closet with double sinks in the master bath. Nice dining area between great room and kitchen. Walk to Quail Hill Shopping Center, parks, pools and tennis. Nearby schools include Alderwood Basics Plus Elementary School and Tutor Time Learning Center. The closest grocery stores are Albertsons, Smile Foods and Gelson's Markets, CVS. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Corner Cafe and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. Nearby restaurants include Bacchus Bar and Bistro, La Pho and Subway. 97 Windchime is near Quail Hill Community Park, Knollcrest Park and Ravencreek Park. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain has some hills. 97 Windchime is bikeable as there is some bike infrastructure in the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 Windchime have any available units?
97 Windchime doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 97 Windchime have?
Some of 97 Windchime's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97 Windchime currently offering any rent specials?
97 Windchime is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 Windchime pet-friendly?
No, 97 Windchime is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 97 Windchime offer parking?
Yes, 97 Windchime offers parking.
Does 97 Windchime have units with washers and dryers?
No, 97 Windchime does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 Windchime have a pool?
Yes, 97 Windchime has a pool.
Does 97 Windchime have accessible units?
No, 97 Windchime does not have accessible units.
Does 97 Windchime have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 97 Windchime has units with dishwashers.
Does 97 Windchime have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 97 Windchime has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology