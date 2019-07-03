Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities bocce court coffee bar parking pool garage tennis court

Outstanding Irvine location adjacent to Quail Hill with easy access to amenities and freeways. Bamboo flooring throughout first floor. All white appliances. Darling patio with fish pond & raised planters. White blinds let plenty of light into this cozy home. Massive storage under the stairs. Washer/Dryer hookups in the garage and the refrigerator is included (with no warranties). Huge master closet with double sinks in the master bath. Nice dining area between great room and kitchen. Walk to Quail Hill Shopping Center, parks, pools and tennis. Nearby schools include Alderwood Basics Plus Elementary School and Tutor Time Learning Center. The closest grocery stores are Albertsons, Smile Foods and Gelson's Markets, CVS. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Corner Cafe and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. Nearby restaurants include Bacchus Bar and Bistro, La Pho and Subway. 97 Windchime is near Quail Hill Community Park, Knollcrest Park and Ravencreek Park. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain has some hills. 97 Windchime is bikeable as there is some bike infrastructure in the area.