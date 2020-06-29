Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Small pet allowed with additional $100 pet rent per month and will be subject to final approval by the landlord. Welcome to 95 Thornhurst, a beautiful Santa Maria Plan 2 located in the highly desirable Stonegate community. This bright and inviting floor plan offers 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a loft area with stunning upgrades throughout. The kitchen features Caesarstone counters, stainless steel appliances, a spacious island and breakfast bar, plenty of cabinets and drawers for storage, and opens to the dining area and living room. This open concept is designed with hardwood flooring, crown molding, recessed lighting, and access to an atrium for relaxing outside. The second floor includes a cozy loft with built-in shelving off of the stair landing. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet, dual sinks, soaking tub, and separate shower. Additional features include an oversized 2-car direct access garage with electrical vehicle charging, upgraded window treatments, reverse osmosis filtered drinking water and water filter, and second-floor laundry. A plethora of community amenities include a resort-style pool, sports courts, and a playground. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping centers, freeways, the Jeffrey Trail open space area, and in the award-winning Portola High School and Stonegate Elementary School district. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included in the rent. A must see!!