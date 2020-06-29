All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
95 Thornhurst
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

95 Thornhurst

95 Thornhurst · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

95 Thornhurst, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Small pet allowed with additional $100 pet rent per month and will be subject to final approval by the landlord. Welcome to 95 Thornhurst, a beautiful Santa Maria Plan 2 located in the highly desirable Stonegate community. This bright and inviting floor plan offers 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a loft area with stunning upgrades throughout. The kitchen features Caesarstone counters, stainless steel appliances, a spacious island and breakfast bar, plenty of cabinets and drawers for storage, and opens to the dining area and living room. This open concept is designed with hardwood flooring, crown molding, recessed lighting, and access to an atrium for relaxing outside. The second floor includes a cozy loft with built-in shelving off of the stair landing. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet, dual sinks, soaking tub, and separate shower. Additional features include an oversized 2-car direct access garage with electrical vehicle charging, upgraded window treatments, reverse osmosis filtered drinking water and water filter, and second-floor laundry. A plethora of community amenities include a resort-style pool, sports courts, and a playground. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping centers, freeways, the Jeffrey Trail open space area, and in the award-winning Portola High School and Stonegate Elementary School district. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included in the rent. A must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
rent: 100
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 Thornhurst have any available units?
95 Thornhurst doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 95 Thornhurst have?
Some of 95 Thornhurst's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 Thornhurst currently offering any rent specials?
95 Thornhurst is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 Thornhurst pet-friendly?
Yes, 95 Thornhurst is pet friendly.
Does 95 Thornhurst offer parking?
Yes, 95 Thornhurst offers parking.
Does 95 Thornhurst have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 95 Thornhurst offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 Thornhurst have a pool?
Yes, 95 Thornhurst has a pool.
Does 95 Thornhurst have accessible units?
No, 95 Thornhurst does not have accessible units.
Does 95 Thornhurst have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 95 Thornhurst has units with dishwashers.
Does 95 Thornhurst have units with air conditioning?
No, 95 Thornhurst does not have units with air conditioning.

