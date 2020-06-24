94 Remington

Amenities

Available only for one month from January 2019 to End of February 2019.

Beautiful upstairs unit for rent. 2 bedroom 2 bathroom in the heart of beautiful city of Irvine. Fully furnished with dishwasher, fridge and washer and dryer in unit. 3 miles away from the 5 freeway. Cypress village plaza shopping center is 1 mile away ( Albertsons, Kohls, gas station, middle eastern and friendly food restaurants)

Please call me or text me if you are interested nine four nine six five six nine four six zero