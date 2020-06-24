All apartments in Irvine
94 Remington
Last updated June 10 2019 at 8:54 AM

94 Remington

94 Remington · No Longer Available
Location

94 Remington, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available only for one month from January 2019 to End of February 2019.
Beautiful upstairs unit for rent. 2 bedroom 2 bathroom in the heart of beautiful city of Irvine. Fully furnished with dishwasher, fridge and washer and dryer in unit. 3 miles away from the 5 freeway. Cypress village plaza shopping center is 1 mile away ( Albertsons, Kohls, gas station, middle eastern and friendly food restaurants)
Available for only one month.
Please call me or text me if you are interested nine four nine six five six nine four six zero

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94 Remington have any available units?
94 Remington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 94 Remington have?
Some of 94 Remington's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94 Remington currently offering any rent specials?
94 Remington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94 Remington pet-friendly?
No, 94 Remington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 94 Remington offer parking?
No, 94 Remington does not offer parking.
Does 94 Remington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 94 Remington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 94 Remington have a pool?
No, 94 Remington does not have a pool.
Does 94 Remington have accessible units?
No, 94 Remington does not have accessible units.
Does 94 Remington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 94 Remington has units with dishwashers.
Does 94 Remington have units with air conditioning?
No, 94 Remington does not have units with air conditioning.
