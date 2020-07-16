93 Copper Mine

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool putting green bbq/grill garage

Beautiful single-family detached home in Orchard Hills. An open floor plan concept with DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM and FULL BATHROOM. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. The first floor features 10 feet high ceiling with upgraded wood flooring, spacious open kitchen features Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, white cabinetry for a modern look, huge center island, 6 burner high-end cook top, full custom back splash. Recessed lights and soft close drawers throughout. Three spacious bedrooms on the upper level, hallway boasts an additional tech center great for studying or for a home office, custom plantation shutters. Laundry room for side by side washer and dryer on second level with sink. Professionally landscaped backyard complete with patio and trellis, mini par 3 putting green perfect for entertaining. Two car garage with driveway. Award winning schools including Canyon View Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle School and Northwood High, association pools, spas, parks, clubhouse, BBQ, tot lot, trails, and Orchard Hills shopping center are all close by.