Irvine, CA
93 Copper Mine
Last updated June 9 2019 at 10:23 PM

93 Copper Mine

93 Copper Mine · No Longer Available
Location

93 Copper Mine, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful single-family detached home in Orchard Hills. An open floor plan concept with DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM and FULL BATHROOM. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. The first floor features 10 feet high ceiling with upgraded wood flooring, spacious open kitchen features Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, white cabinetry for a modern look, huge center island, 6 burner high-end cook top, full custom back splash. Recessed lights and soft close drawers throughout. Three spacious bedrooms on the upper level, hallway boasts an additional tech center great for studying or for a home office, custom plantation shutters. Laundry room for side by side washer and dryer on second level with sink. Professionally landscaped backyard complete with patio and trellis, mini par 3 putting green perfect for entertaining. Two car garage with driveway. Award winning schools including Canyon View Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle School and Northwood High, association pools, spas, parks, clubhouse, BBQ, tot lot, trails, and Orchard Hills shopping center are all close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 Copper Mine have any available units?
93 Copper Mine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 93 Copper Mine have?
Some of 93 Copper Mine's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 Copper Mine currently offering any rent specials?
93 Copper Mine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 Copper Mine pet-friendly?
No, 93 Copper Mine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 93 Copper Mine offer parking?
Yes, 93 Copper Mine offers parking.
Does 93 Copper Mine have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 93 Copper Mine offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 Copper Mine have a pool?
Yes, 93 Copper Mine has a pool.
Does 93 Copper Mine have accessible units?
No, 93 Copper Mine does not have accessible units.
Does 93 Copper Mine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 93 Copper Mine has units with dishwashers.
Does 93 Copper Mine have units with air conditioning?
No, 93 Copper Mine does not have units with air conditioning.
