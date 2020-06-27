91 Spring Vly

Amenities

Stunning Upscale Northpark Townhome! This amazing home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1600sf. of living space. The floor plan brings a breath of fresh air with soaring cathedral ceilings and open concept! Designer touches include granite counters, a custom built-in bar, distressed wood flooring, upgraded cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Entertain in your front patio with an elevated view. Enjoy one of Irvine's most desirable communities with resort style living at its finest! The Prestigious Northpark community offers resort-style amenities, pools, spas, tennis courts, 24 hour guard gated security and is located central to fine dining, shopping and award-winning schools.