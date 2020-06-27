All apartments in Irvine
91 Spring Vly
Last updated August 15 2019 at 4:00 AM

91 Spring Vly

91 Spring Valley · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

91 Spring Valley, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Stunning Upscale Northpark Townhome! This amazing home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1600sf. of living space. The floor plan brings a breath of fresh air with soaring cathedral ceilings and open concept! Designer touches include granite counters, a custom built-in bar, distressed wood flooring, upgraded cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Entertain in your front patio with an elevated view. Enjoy one of Irvine's most desirable communities with resort style living at its finest! The Prestigious Northpark community offers resort-style amenities, pools, spas, tennis courts, 24 hour guard gated security and is located central to fine dining, shopping and award-winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 Spring Vly have any available units?
91 Spring Vly doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 91 Spring Vly have?
Some of 91 Spring Vly's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91 Spring Vly currently offering any rent specials?
91 Spring Vly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 Spring Vly pet-friendly?
No, 91 Spring Vly is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 91 Spring Vly offer parking?
Yes, 91 Spring Vly offers parking.
Does 91 Spring Vly have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91 Spring Vly does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 Spring Vly have a pool?
Yes, 91 Spring Vly has a pool.
Does 91 Spring Vly have accessible units?
No, 91 Spring Vly does not have accessible units.
Does 91 Spring Vly have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91 Spring Vly has units with dishwashers.
Does 91 Spring Vly have units with air conditioning?
No, 91 Spring Vly does not have units with air conditioning.
