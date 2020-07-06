All apartments in Irvine
90 Henson
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:20 PM

90 Henson

90 Henson · No Longer Available
Location

90 Henson, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Rare on Market! Privacy, yard, upgrade, south facing, this smart home has all! Petaluma plan 3 situated on one of the best lot in the center of Eastwood village, open, bright and sunny. This beautiful home offers 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms plus a tech center/play area on the second floor with modern smart technologies, top line fridge & extra capacity washer/dryer included. The unique residence comes with beautiful wood like flooring on first floor, large center island with seatings, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop with full designer's backsplash, LED recessed lighting everywhere, convenient J-box in each room, upgraded bath and shower and countertops in master bathrooms including tub deck, premium plantation shutters, lovely custom shades and draperies, energy efficiency tankless water heater, and much more. Attending award wining Eastwood Elementary School, Sierra Vista Middle School and Northwood High School. Shopping and dinning are conveniently located at nearby Woodbury Town Center, Irvine Spectrum, and Tustin Marketplace. Enjoy resort-style recreation and amenity-filled parks. Two new parks within walking distance of home. Lap & wading pool, spa, half basketball court, tot lot, barbecues, and much more. Easy access to the beautiful Jeffrey Open Space trail and Hicks Canyon Trail. Enjoy the best of what Irvine can offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Henson have any available units?
90 Henson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 90 Henson have?
Some of 90 Henson's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Henson currently offering any rent specials?
90 Henson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Henson pet-friendly?
No, 90 Henson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 90 Henson offer parking?
Yes, 90 Henson offers parking.
Does 90 Henson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 90 Henson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Henson have a pool?
Yes, 90 Henson has a pool.
Does 90 Henson have accessible units?
Yes, 90 Henson has accessible units.
Does 90 Henson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 90 Henson has units with dishwashers.
Does 90 Henson have units with air conditioning?
No, 90 Henson does not have units with air conditioning.

