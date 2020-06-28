All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 9 Tall Oak.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
9 Tall Oak
Last updated December 4 2019 at 2:41 PM

9 Tall Oak

9 Tall Oak · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9 Tall Oak, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
3BR/3BA detached end unit 3-level condo with balcony and views (*** Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer included)! Located in one of Irvine’s highly desired hillside communities - Quail Hill. Custom tile entry leads to open living, dining rooms. Living room has a large balcony and media niche. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops. Each bedroom has it's own private bath. Large master bedroom with ceiling fan. Lots of additional built in storage. Oversized 2-car attached garage with epoxy flooring. Resort-style amenities: 5 parks, 3 pools, BBQ and picnic areas, fitness center, sport court, full soccer and baseball fields, and hiking trails... all inspired by the warm ambiance of their surrounding environment. Just steps from “Blue Ribbon” Alderwood Elementary. Award-winning Irvine Unified School District (University High). Close to Kaiser Permanente/Hoag Medical Center, Fwy 405, 15-min drive to UCI. 10-min drive to Irvine Spectrum Center, Oak Creek Golf Club, John Wayne Airport, and much much more....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Tall Oak have any available units?
9 Tall Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 9 Tall Oak have?
Some of 9 Tall Oak's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Tall Oak currently offering any rent specials?
9 Tall Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Tall Oak pet-friendly?
No, 9 Tall Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 9 Tall Oak offer parking?
Yes, 9 Tall Oak offers parking.
Does 9 Tall Oak have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Tall Oak offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Tall Oak have a pool?
Yes, 9 Tall Oak has a pool.
Does 9 Tall Oak have accessible units?
No, 9 Tall Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Tall Oak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Tall Oak has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Tall Oak have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Tall Oak does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology