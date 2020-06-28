9 Tall Oak

Amenities

3BR/3BA detached end unit 3-level condo with balcony and views (*** Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer included)! Located in one of Irvine’s highly desired hillside communities - Quail Hill. Custom tile entry leads to open living, dining rooms. Living room has a large balcony and media niche. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops. Each bedroom has it's own private bath. Large master bedroom with ceiling fan. Lots of additional built in storage. Oversized 2-car attached garage with epoxy flooring. Resort-style amenities: 5 parks, 3 pools, BBQ and picnic areas, fitness center, sport court, full soccer and baseball fields, and hiking trails... all inspired by the warm ambiance of their surrounding environment. Just steps from “Blue Ribbon” Alderwood Elementary. Award-winning Irvine Unified School District (University High). Close to Kaiser Permanente/Hoag Medical Center, Fwy 405, 15-min drive to UCI. 10-min drive to Irvine Spectrum Center, Oak Creek Golf Club, John Wayne Airport, and much much more....