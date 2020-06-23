Amenities

Beautifully remodeled detached single-family home in Irvine's Westpark neighborhood. The bright and spacious home is located on a quiet Cul-de-sac and walking distance to San Leandro Park and Culverdale Elementary School. Home Features: Open Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceilings, Upgraded Kitchen, Upgraded Bathrooms, Kohler Faucets, Dual Pane Windows, Plantation Shutters, Recessed Lighting, and BRAND NEW A/C compressor. The Formal Entry leads to the Living & Dining Room with Premium Carpet, Beautiful Chandelier & an Abundance of Natural Light. The Upgraded Chef's Kitchen offers Beautiful Granite Counters & Full Granite Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Ovens & Breakfast Nook. The Kitchen Opens to a Large Family Room with Stone Gas Fireplace. The Landscaped Backyard includes a Pergola, Gas Fire Pit, Grass and Mature Fruit Trees. Upstairs includes a Spacious Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceiling, Plantation Shutters, Walk-in Closet and Spa-Like Master Bathroom with Marble Tile Floor, Dual Vanity, Large Soaker Tub, Walk-in Shower & Skylight. Also included: Oversized Attached 2-Car Garage. Additional Features: Laundry Room & additional Storage Space under the Stairs. HOA amenities include pools, spas, tennis courts, sports courts & tot lots. Minutes Away From Fine Dining, Shopping, Entertainment & Award-Winning Schools. Nearby access to the 5, 55 & 405 freeways.