Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
9 Salerno
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:17 PM

9 Salerno

9 Salerno · No Longer Available
Location

9 Salerno, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautifully remodeled detached single-family home in Irvine's Westpark neighborhood. The bright and spacious home is located on a quiet Cul-de-sac and walking distance to San Leandro Park and Culverdale Elementary School. Home Features: Open Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceilings, Upgraded Kitchen, Upgraded Bathrooms, Kohler Faucets, Dual Pane Windows, Plantation Shutters, Recessed Lighting, and BRAND NEW A/C compressor. The Formal Entry leads to the Living & Dining Room with Premium Carpet, Beautiful Chandelier & an Abundance of Natural Light. The Upgraded Chef's Kitchen offers Beautiful Granite Counters & Full Granite Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Ovens & Breakfast Nook. The Kitchen Opens to a Large Family Room with Stone Gas Fireplace. The Landscaped Backyard includes a Pergola, Gas Fire Pit, Grass and Mature Fruit Trees. Upstairs includes a Spacious Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceiling, Plantation Shutters, Walk-in Closet and Spa-Like Master Bathroom with Marble Tile Floor, Dual Vanity, Large Soaker Tub, Walk-in Shower & Skylight. Also included: Oversized Attached 2-Car Garage. Additional Features: Laundry Room & additional Storage Space under the Stairs. HOA amenities include pools, spas, tennis courts, sports courts & tot lots. Minutes Away From Fine Dining, Shopping, Entertainment & Award-Winning Schools. Nearby access to the 5, 55 & 405 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Salerno have any available units?
9 Salerno doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 9 Salerno have?
Some of 9 Salerno's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Salerno currently offering any rent specials?
9 Salerno isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Salerno pet-friendly?
No, 9 Salerno is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 9 Salerno offer parking?
Yes, 9 Salerno does offer parking.
Does 9 Salerno have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Salerno does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Salerno have a pool?
Yes, 9 Salerno has a pool.
Does 9 Salerno have accessible units?
No, 9 Salerno does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Salerno have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Salerno has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Salerno have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9 Salerno has units with air conditioning.
