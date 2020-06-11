9 Ravendale

Amenities

This Gorgeous home in Northpark Square is a rare find boasting 5 bedrooms + Den, which include a main floor bedroom, full bath and a princess suite on the second floor. Gourmet kitchen includes a breakfast nook, granite countertop, wood cabinets and a walk-in pantry. Enjoy upgrades throughout this home with wood flooring, recess lighting, brand new wood flooring from stairs to upstairs, fresh paint, central vacuum, and a 3rd floor bonus den. Luxurious master suite includes a dual vanity, oval tub, separate shower, and walk in closet. Perfect for the family that wants to be Walking distance to Award Winning schools: Hicks Canyon Elementary, Orchard Hills and Beckmen. Resort style association amenities include a spa, pool, basketball court, walking trails, and children’s play ground. Great location! Convenience: Shopping, Driving 5 Minutes to I-5 & Highway 261 and Market Place. 15 Minutes to UC Irvine, Malls & Beaches.