Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:12 PM

9 Ravendale

Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

9 Ravendale, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark Square

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3666 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
hot tub
This Gorgeous home in Northpark Square is a rare find boasting 5 bedrooms + Den, which include a main floor bedroom, full bath and a princess suite on the second floor. Gourmet kitchen includes a breakfast nook, granite countertop, wood cabinets and a walk-in pantry. Enjoy upgrades throughout this home with wood flooring, recess lighting, brand new wood flooring from stairs to upstairs, fresh paint, central vacuum, and a 3rd floor bonus den. Luxurious master suite includes a dual vanity, oval tub, separate shower, and walk in closet. Perfect for the family that wants to be Walking distance to Award Winning schools: Hicks Canyon Elementary, Orchard Hills and Beckmen. Resort style association amenities include a spa, pool, basketball court, walking trails, and children’s play ground. Great location! Convenience: Shopping, Driving 5 Minutes to I-5 & Highway 261 and Market Place. 15 Minutes to UC Irvine, Malls & Beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Ravendale have any available units?
9 Ravendale has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 Ravendale have?
Some of 9 Ravendale's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Ravendale currently offering any rent specials?
9 Ravendale isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Ravendale pet-friendly?
No, 9 Ravendale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 9 Ravendale offer parking?
No, 9 Ravendale does not offer parking.
Does 9 Ravendale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Ravendale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Ravendale have a pool?
Yes, 9 Ravendale has a pool.
Does 9 Ravendale have accessible units?
No, 9 Ravendale does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Ravendale have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Ravendale does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Ravendale have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Ravendale does not have units with air conditioning.
