Irvine, CA
9 Onyx
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:20 AM

9 Onyx

9 Onyx · No Longer Available
Irvine
Woodbridge
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

9 Onyx, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Text 714-831-1800 for details. Home shows very well, Great Floorplan, spacious townhome, only one common wall, living room, area for formal dining or breakfast nook, as well as patio area. Separate family room from living room. Recently remodeled with updated kitchen and bathroom, stove and recessed lighting. Washer/Dryer hookups in garage, no refrigerator. Community features 2 lakes with adjoining lagoons, 2 tennis clubs, walking/biking trails, swimming pools, parks and playgrounds. Award winning schools within walking distance! Close to the 405 and everywhere you want to be. Disclosure: Photos are from earlier this year, tenant had moved in since then and are moving out. Available first week of November 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Onyx have any available units?
9 Onyx doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 9 Onyx have?
Some of 9 Onyx's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Onyx currently offering any rent specials?
9 Onyx is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Onyx pet-friendly?
No, 9 Onyx is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 9 Onyx offer parking?
Yes, 9 Onyx offers parking.
Does 9 Onyx have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Onyx does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Onyx have a pool?
Yes, 9 Onyx has a pool.
Does 9 Onyx have accessible units?
No, 9 Onyx does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Onyx have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Onyx does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Onyx have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Onyx does not have units with air conditioning.
