Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Text 714-831-1800 for details. Home shows very well, Great Floorplan, spacious townhome, only one common wall, living room, area for formal dining or breakfast nook, as well as patio area. Separate family room from living room. Recently remodeled with updated kitchen and bathroom, stove and recessed lighting. Washer/Dryer hookups in garage, no refrigerator. Community features 2 lakes with adjoining lagoons, 2 tennis clubs, walking/biking trails, swimming pools, parks and playgrounds. Award winning schools within walking distance! Close to the 405 and everywhere you want to be. Disclosure: Photos are from earlier this year, tenant had moved in since then and are moving out. Available first week of November 2019.