Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:04 AM

9 Nature

9 Nature · (909) 272-9217
Location

9 Nature, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1328 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
bbq/grill
carpet
A wonderful home located in the desirable Woodbury community. This hidden gem is tucked away in a private corner while
featuring 3 bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. This home features upgraded travertine floors, brand new carpet on the
stairs, wood floors upstairs, beautiful stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets for the master bedroom and one guest room, and
spacious backyard space for BBQs and enjoyment. This home is within walking distance to schools, shopping, dining,
entertainment, and much much more! 9 Nature is in the award-winning Irvine Unified school district and is also close to major shopping
districts such as Irvine Spectrum Ranch 99, Shopping plaza and restaurants. Come see this gorgeous home!!! We welcome both annual tenants or month-to-month tenants. *In Annual lease, the rent is $3600/Mo, tenant pays all utility. *If the lease is under 11-month, the rent to be $4200, landlord pays all utilities. Deposit to be $5000 or 30% of lease term, whichever less.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Nature have any available units?
9 Nature has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 Nature have?
Some of 9 Nature's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Nature currently offering any rent specials?
9 Nature is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Nature pet-friendly?
No, 9 Nature is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 9 Nature offer parking?
No, 9 Nature does not offer parking.
Does 9 Nature have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Nature does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Nature have a pool?
No, 9 Nature does not have a pool.
Does 9 Nature have accessible units?
No, 9 Nature does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Nature have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Nature does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Nature have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Nature does not have units with air conditioning.
