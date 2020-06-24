Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

A wonderful home located in the desirable Woodbury community. This hidden gem is tucked away in a private corner while

featuring 3 bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. This home features upgraded travertine floors, brand new carpet on the

stairs, wood floors upstairs, beautiful stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets for the master bedroom and one guest room, and

spacious backyard space for BBQs and enjoyment. This home is within walking distance to schools, shopping, dining,

entertainment, and much much more! 9 Nature is in the award-winning Irvine Unified school district and is also close to major shopping

districts such as Irvine Spectrum Ranch 99, Shopping plaza and restaurants. Come see this gorgeous home!!! We welcome both annual tenants or month-to-month tenants. *In Annual lease, the rent is $3600/Mo, tenant pays all utility. *If the lease is under 11-month, the rent to be $4200, landlord pays all utilities. Deposit to be $5000 or 30% of lease term, whichever less.