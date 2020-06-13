Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated pool playground hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub

This beautiful 2 story single family home is located in the heart of the Northwood community in Irvine. Very close to FWY 5 and Sierra Mist middle school. House is renovated within two years and was maintained in good shpae. Featuring 2 Master suites upstairs and a den on the first floor which can be used as an office or the 3rd bedroom. Vaulted high ceilings, fireplace in the living room. The dining room and kitchen has modern light fixtures. Laundry room is located next to the kitchen. Carpet on staircase and upstairs. 2 car attached garage. Backyard has beautiful landscape with many citrus trees. Community pool and spa with kids playground are nearby. Washer and dryer are included in the lease.