All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 9 Milazzo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
9 Milazzo
Last updated March 27 2020 at 2:01 AM

9 Milazzo

9 Milazzo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9 Milazzo, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
This beautiful 2 story single family home is located in the heart of the Northwood community in Irvine. Very close to FWY 5 and Sierra Mist middle school. House is renovated within two years and was maintained in good shpae. Featuring 2 Master suites upstairs and a den on the first floor which can be used as an office or the 3rd bedroom. Vaulted high ceilings, fireplace in the living room. The dining room and kitchen has modern light fixtures. Laundry room is located next to the kitchen. Carpet on staircase and upstairs. 2 car attached garage. Backyard has beautiful landscape with many citrus trees. Community pool and spa with kids playground are nearby. Washer and dryer are included in the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Milazzo have any available units?
9 Milazzo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 9 Milazzo have?
Some of 9 Milazzo's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Milazzo currently offering any rent specials?
9 Milazzo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Milazzo pet-friendly?
No, 9 Milazzo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 9 Milazzo offer parking?
Yes, 9 Milazzo offers parking.
Does 9 Milazzo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Milazzo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Milazzo have a pool?
Yes, 9 Milazzo has a pool.
Does 9 Milazzo have accessible units?
No, 9 Milazzo does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Milazzo have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Milazzo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Milazzo have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Milazzo does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology