9 Leucadia

This former model home boasts lots of generous builder’s upgrades. A spacious living room with a romantic fireplace invites you in. A large kitchen with a Center Island connected to the dining and living rooms makes this a great area for entertaining family and friends. The downstairs bedroom is currently being used as a home office, with a full bathroom next to it. Two master bedroom suites on the 2nd floor each has their own full bathroom. An individual laundry room is next to these two master bedrooms. The two-car attached garage has direct access to the kitchen and has an epoxy floor for a clean look. Upgrades include but are not limited to: tile and newly laminated wood floor throughout the house; granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a media desk in the kitchen; two vanities, designer stone counters and flooring, and a walk-in closet in the larger master bed/bath. Enjoy award-winning schools, including Beckman High School across the street. Close to shopping, dining, freeways, and toll roads. Northpark Square offers residents a tranquil community with parks, pools, tot lots, and more....