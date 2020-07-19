All apartments in Irvine
9 Leucadia

Location

9 Leucadia, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark Square

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 111 · Avail. now

$3,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1907 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Watch video tour here: https://youtu.be/OSJu4pDbq1g
This former model home boasts lots of generous builder’s upgrades. A spacious living room with a romantic fireplace invites you in. A large kitchen with a Center Island connected to the dining and living rooms makes this a great area for entertaining family and friends. The downstairs bedroom is currently being used as a home office, with a full bathroom next to it. Two master bedroom suites on the 2nd floor each has their own full bathroom. An individual laundry room is next to these two master bedrooms. The two-car attached garage has direct access to the kitchen and has an epoxy floor for a clean look. Upgrades include but are not limited to: tile and newly laminated wood floor throughout the house; granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a media desk in the kitchen; two vanities, designer stone counters and flooring, and a walk-in closet in the larger master bed/bath. Enjoy award-winning schools, including Beckman High School across the street. Close to shopping, dining, freeways, and toll roads. Northpark Square offers residents a tranquil community with parks, pools, tot lots, and more....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Leucadia have any available units?
9 Leucadia has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 Leucadia have?
Some of 9 Leucadia's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Leucadia currently offering any rent specials?
9 Leucadia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Leucadia pet-friendly?
No, 9 Leucadia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 9 Leucadia offer parking?
Yes, 9 Leucadia offers parking.
Does 9 Leucadia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Leucadia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Leucadia have a pool?
Yes, 9 Leucadia has a pool.
Does 9 Leucadia have accessible units?
No, 9 Leucadia does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Leucadia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Leucadia has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Leucadia have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Leucadia does not have units with air conditioning.
