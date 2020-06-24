All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9 Corriente

9 Corriente · No Longer Available
Irvine
Westpark
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

9 Corriente, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
Lovely Westpark 4 BD 3 BA Two Story Single Family Home - This lovely Irvine home in the very desirable Westpark neighborhood is now available to lease. Featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms including a full bedroom and bathroom downstairs. An upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove, dishwasher, generous master suite with dual vanities, separate shower & tub, large walk in closet, spacious living room, dining area, & family room complete with fireplace. Back yard great for entertaining and 2 car garage with driveway. Inside laundry room, central A/C, close to numerous parks, and a short walk to the San Mateo pool complex or Culverdale Elementary.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4718694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Corriente have any available units?
9 Corriente doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 9 Corriente have?
Some of 9 Corriente's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Corriente currently offering any rent specials?
9 Corriente is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Corriente pet-friendly?
No, 9 Corriente is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 9 Corriente offer parking?
Yes, 9 Corriente offers parking.
Does 9 Corriente have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Corriente does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Corriente have a pool?
Yes, 9 Corriente has a pool.
Does 9 Corriente have accessible units?
No, 9 Corriente does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Corriente have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Corriente has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Corriente have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9 Corriente has units with air conditioning.
