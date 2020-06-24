9 Corriente

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool garage

Lovely Westpark 4 BD 3 BA Two Story Single Family Home - This lovely Irvine home in the very desirable Westpark neighborhood is now available to lease. Featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms including a full bedroom and bathroom downstairs. An upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove, dishwasher, generous master suite with dual vanities, separate shower & tub, large walk in closet, spacious living room, dining area, & family room complete with fireplace. Back yard great for entertaining and 2 car garage with driveway. Inside laundry room, central A/C, close to numerous parks, and a short walk to the San Mateo pool complex or Culverdale Elementary.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4718694)