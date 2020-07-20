89 Passage

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated pool basketball court tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court pool bbq/grill tennis court

Beautiful 4 bedroom property in the private Quail Hill community. This home features a beautiful private entry, hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen, living room fireplace, and a spacious open floor plan. Having four large bedrooms is perfect for a family, with a private master suite, with a separate bathtub and shower. The side yard is a wonderful outdoor area for enjoying bbq's, gatherings, and parties. This home is walking distance to the elementary school, shopping center, tennis courts, basketball courts, pools and more! Located close to the 405 means a short drive to the Irvine Spectrum and South Coast Plaza. Come see this home today!!!