Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:46 PM

89 Passage

89 Passage · No Longer Available
Irvine
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

89 Passage, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Beautiful 4 bedroom property in the private Quail Hill community. This home features a beautiful private entry, hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen, living room fireplace, and a spacious open floor plan. Having four large bedrooms is perfect for a family, with a private master suite, with a separate bathtub and shower. The side yard is a wonderful outdoor area for enjoying bbq's, gatherings, and parties. This home is walking distance to the elementary school, shopping center, tennis courts, basketball courts, pools and more! Located close to the 405 means a short drive to the Irvine Spectrum and South Coast Plaza. Come see this home today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 Passage have any available units?
89 Passage doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 89 Passage have?
Some of 89 Passage's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 Passage currently offering any rent specials?
89 Passage is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Passage pet-friendly?
No, 89 Passage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 89 Passage offer parking?
No, 89 Passage does not offer parking.
Does 89 Passage have units with washers and dryers?
No, 89 Passage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Passage have a pool?
Yes, 89 Passage has a pool.
Does 89 Passage have accessible units?
No, 89 Passage does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Passage have units with dishwashers?
No, 89 Passage does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 89 Passage have units with air conditioning?
No, 89 Passage does not have units with air conditioning.
