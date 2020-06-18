All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 31 2019 at 6:05 AM

89 Lakeshore

89 Lakeshore · No Longer Available
Location

89 Lakeshore, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

garage
pool
tennis court
courtyard
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to Woodbridge's finest Waterfront Location. This home features resort amenities throughout the private community. Living here you will have access to an exclusive membership with access to Tennis Courts, Pools, Spas, Private Beach Access and much more. The Downstairs living area is perfect for relaxing by the water or cooking in the beautifully appointed kitchen with built-in refrigerator, custom cabinets and countertop dining space. The first level of this home also has a beautifully furnished den, dining room and living room. This home comes with everything you need to relax, dine and entertain. Upstairs you will find clean and well appointed bedrooms such as the large master with 180 Degree water views. Each bedroom has direct access to a bathroom and views of either the water or entry courtyard. North Lake also has beautiful walking paths that lead to the private beach access or the many parks situated around the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 Lakeshore have any available units?
89 Lakeshore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 89 Lakeshore have?
Some of 89 Lakeshore's amenities include garage, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 Lakeshore currently offering any rent specials?
89 Lakeshore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Lakeshore pet-friendly?
No, 89 Lakeshore is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 89 Lakeshore offer parking?
Yes, 89 Lakeshore offers parking.
Does 89 Lakeshore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 89 Lakeshore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Lakeshore have a pool?
Yes, 89 Lakeshore has a pool.
Does 89 Lakeshore have accessible units?
No, 89 Lakeshore does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Lakeshore have units with dishwashers?
No, 89 Lakeshore does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 89 Lakeshore have units with air conditioning?
No, 89 Lakeshore does not have units with air conditioning.
