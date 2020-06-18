89 Lakeshore

Amenities

Welcome to Woodbridge's finest Waterfront Location. This home features resort amenities throughout the private community. Living here you will have access to an exclusive membership with access to Tennis Courts, Pools, Spas, Private Beach Access and much more. The Downstairs living area is perfect for relaxing by the water or cooking in the beautifully appointed kitchen with built-in refrigerator, custom cabinets and countertop dining space. The first level of this home also has a beautifully furnished den, dining room and living room. This home comes with everything you need to relax, dine and entertain. Upstairs you will find clean and well appointed bedrooms such as the large master with 180 Degree water views. Each bedroom has direct access to a bathroom and views of either the water or entry courtyard. North Lake also has beautiful walking paths that lead to the private beach access or the many parks situated around the community.