Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:57 PM

88 Agostino

88 Agostino · No Longer Available
Location

88 Agostino, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Close to everything, Interior location away from street noise, and a brilliant end unit next to an expansive easily accessible
grass park setting. Las Palmas is right off Harvard next to the world famous Mountain to the Sea trail, schools, shopping, work,
everything. You will have access to the Las Palmas pool as well as the larger San Mateo Community pool, just a stone's throw east.
Inside you'll find a transformed upgraded home including a completely redesigned and expanded kitchen with custom touches through
out. Hard wood, laminate wood, and tile through out, sorry no carpet! Spanish tile on the back patio. Large sunlit master suite with
plenty of closet space and south facing 2nd & 3rd bedrooms for maximum light and energy. Look for the checker board garage floor,
and newer AC and heater. You're going to love it here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 Agostino have any available units?
88 Agostino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 88 Agostino have?
Some of 88 Agostino's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 Agostino currently offering any rent specials?
88 Agostino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Agostino pet-friendly?
No, 88 Agostino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 88 Agostino offer parking?
Yes, 88 Agostino offers parking.
Does 88 Agostino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 Agostino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Agostino have a pool?
Yes, 88 Agostino has a pool.
Does 88 Agostino have accessible units?
No, 88 Agostino does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Agostino have units with dishwashers?
No, 88 Agostino does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 88 Agostino have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 88 Agostino has units with air conditioning.

