88 Agostino

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Close to everything, Interior location away from street noise, and a brilliant end unit next to an expansive easily accessible

grass park setting. Las Palmas is right off Harvard next to the world famous Mountain to the Sea trail, schools, shopping, work,

everything. You will have access to the Las Palmas pool as well as the larger San Mateo Community pool, just a stone's throw east.

Inside you'll find a transformed upgraded home including a completely redesigned and expanded kitchen with custom touches through

out. Hard wood, laminate wood, and tile through out, sorry no carpet! Spanish tile on the back patio. Large sunlit master suite with

plenty of closet space and south facing 2nd & 3rd bedrooms for maximum light and energy. Look for the checker board garage floor,

and newer AC and heater. You're going to love it here!