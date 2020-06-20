87 Finisterra

Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom. One bedroom (without closet) and full bathroom downstairs. Newer Quarts kitchen counters, beautiful kitchen with plenty of cabinet storage opens to eat in area and the separate family room. Living room with fireplace next to dining room. High ceiling and lots of windows, Bright house. Nice size private back yard located at cul-de-sac next to open field with HOA green belt, park, pool & tennis ct. Walk to association pool, tennis & parks. Excellent Irvine schools