Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
87 Finisterra
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

87 Finisterra

87 Finisterra · (714) 393-0743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Westpark
Westpark
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

87 Finisterra, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2153 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom. One bedroom (without closet) and full bathroom downstairs. Newer Quarts kitchen counters, beautiful kitchen with plenty of cabinet storage opens to eat in area and the separate family room. Living room with fireplace next to dining room. High ceiling and lots of windows, Bright house. Nice size private back yard located at cul-de-sac next to open field with HOA green belt, park, pool & tennis ct. Walk to association pool, tennis & parks. Excellent Irvine schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 Finisterra have any available units?
87 Finisterra has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 87 Finisterra currently offering any rent specials?
87 Finisterra isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 Finisterra pet-friendly?
No, 87 Finisterra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 87 Finisterra offer parking?
No, 87 Finisterra does not offer parking.
Does 87 Finisterra have units with washers and dryers?
No, 87 Finisterra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 Finisterra have a pool?
Yes, 87 Finisterra has a pool.
Does 87 Finisterra have accessible units?
No, 87 Finisterra does not have accessible units.
Does 87 Finisterra have units with dishwashers?
No, 87 Finisterra does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 87 Finisterra have units with air conditioning?
No, 87 Finisterra does not have units with air conditioning.
