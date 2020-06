Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court pool garage hot tub tennis court

Welcome to Stonegate Santa Clara plan 2! This units offers open floor with dual master bedrooms and lots of windows and natural lights. Very nice and big kitchen island with granite counter tops and white shaker cabinets, stainless steal appliances.Upgraded flooring and two attache car garage. The stonegate community offers pools,spa, tennis courts, basketball courts and etc..