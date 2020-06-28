All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 86 Granite Path.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
86 Granite Path
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

86 Granite Path

86 Granite Path · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

86 Granite Path, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Open 2 bed and 2 full baths home includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. Recessed lights in living room with upgraded carpeting in both bedrooms. Upgraded ceramic tiles in the living room, entry, kitchen, bathrooms. Private deck with beautiful mountain views. All bedrooms and living space are on the second level. Direct access to the 2-car garage. Tankless water heater saves on utilities. Walking distance to Cypress Village Elementary School and parks. Community pool steps away. Jeffrey Trail Middle School, Cypress Village Shopping Center and Woodbury Town Center are nearby. Easy access to Fwy 5 and 133 toll road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 Granite Path have any available units?
86 Granite Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 86 Granite Path have?
Some of 86 Granite Path's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 Granite Path currently offering any rent specials?
86 Granite Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 Granite Path pet-friendly?
No, 86 Granite Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 86 Granite Path offer parking?
Yes, 86 Granite Path offers parking.
Does 86 Granite Path have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 86 Granite Path offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 Granite Path have a pool?
Yes, 86 Granite Path has a pool.
Does 86 Granite Path have accessible units?
No, 86 Granite Path does not have accessible units.
Does 86 Granite Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 86 Granite Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 86 Granite Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 86 Granite Path does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology