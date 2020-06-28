86 Granite Path

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Open 2 bed and 2 full baths home includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. Recessed lights in living room with upgraded carpeting in both bedrooms. Upgraded ceramic tiles in the living room, entry, kitchen, bathrooms. Private deck with beautiful mountain views. All bedrooms and living space are on the second level. Direct access to the 2-car garage. Tankless water heater saves on utilities. Walking distance to Cypress Village Elementary School and parks. Community pool steps away. Jeffrey Trail Middle School, Cypress Village Shopping Center and Woodbury Town Center are nearby. Easy access to Fwy 5 and 133 toll road.