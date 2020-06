Amenities

Terrific, inside-the-loop location just a short walk to all amenities, including the North Lake Beach Club and Lagoon. Walk to award-winning Irvine schools. Hall bathroom just completely updated. Granite counters in kitchen and both bathrooms. New shower enclosures in both bathrooms. New laminate flooring and freshly painted. Contact listing agent Greg Shank at 949-300-1358.