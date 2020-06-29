Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool hot tub tennis court

The perfect location, an amazing view, that sought-after open floorplan - welcome to 85 Lemon Grove, the Jewel of Lake Condos! This beautiful lakeside home abuts an enchanting creek. Upper unit with large balcony overlooking water, willow trees, and idyllic surrounding. Turnkey! Pristine condition! Resort like setting! Wonderful upgrades are found everywhere.... Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, beautiful new white cabinetry with frosted glass doors and wine racks, custom art deco bar counter lights, new stainless appliances and fixtures, recessed lights, mirror closet doors, gorgeous wood laminate floor with custom baseboards, new bathroom vanity and fixtures. Excellent association amenities: tennis, pool, spa, fitness center, clubhouse, sport court, playground. Water and trash are included in HOA dues. This condo is located near tennis courts. Walk to Irvine Valley College.