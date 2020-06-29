All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 85 Lemon Grove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
85 Lemon Grove
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:45 PM

85 Lemon Grove

85 Lemon Grv · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

85 Lemon Grv, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
The perfect location, an amazing view, that sought-after open floorplan - welcome to 85 Lemon Grove, the Jewel of Lake Condos! This beautiful lakeside home abuts an enchanting creek. Upper unit with large balcony overlooking water, willow trees, and idyllic surrounding. Turnkey! Pristine condition! Resort like setting! Wonderful upgrades are found everywhere.... Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, beautiful new white cabinetry with frosted glass doors and wine racks, custom art deco bar counter lights, new stainless appliances and fixtures, recessed lights, mirror closet doors, gorgeous wood laminate floor with custom baseboards, new bathroom vanity and fixtures. Excellent association amenities: tennis, pool, spa, fitness center, clubhouse, sport court, playground. Water and trash are included in HOA dues. This condo is located near tennis courts. Walk to Irvine Valley College.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Lemon Grove have any available units?
85 Lemon Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 85 Lemon Grove have?
Some of 85 Lemon Grove's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Lemon Grove currently offering any rent specials?
85 Lemon Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Lemon Grove pet-friendly?
No, 85 Lemon Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 85 Lemon Grove offer parking?
No, 85 Lemon Grove does not offer parking.
Does 85 Lemon Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 Lemon Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Lemon Grove have a pool?
Yes, 85 Lemon Grove has a pool.
Does 85 Lemon Grove have accessible units?
No, 85 Lemon Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Lemon Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 Lemon Grove has units with dishwashers.
Does 85 Lemon Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 Lemon Grove does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology