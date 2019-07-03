Amenities

Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse newly carpeted, in the the desirable Northwood Timberline community. Situated in a quiet, interior location, this bright, 1,368 sq ft unit features: new laminate flooring, upstairs laundry area, private rear patio, and a detached two-car garage. Upgraded kitchen includes granite counters with backsplash, custom cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. All bathrooms come with ceramic tile flooring. Rent INCLUDES refrigerator and Whirlpool washer/dryer. The community offers ample guest parking and two pool/spa areas. Conveniently close to parks, public library, shopping plazas, restaurants, and freeways.