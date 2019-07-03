All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
84 Monroe
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

84 Monroe

84 Monroe · No Longer Available
Location

84 Monroe, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse newly carpeted, in the the desirable Northwood Timberline community. Situated in a quiet, interior location, this bright, 1,368 sq ft unit features: new laminate flooring, upstairs laundry area, private rear patio, and a detached two-car garage. Upgraded kitchen includes granite counters with backsplash, custom cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. All bathrooms come with ceramic tile flooring. Rent INCLUDES refrigerator and Whirlpool washer/dryer. The community offers ample guest parking and two pool/spa areas. Conveniently close to parks, public library, shopping plazas, restaurants, and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Monroe have any available units?
84 Monroe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 84 Monroe have?
Some of 84 Monroe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Monroe currently offering any rent specials?
84 Monroe isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Monroe pet-friendly?
No, 84 Monroe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 84 Monroe offer parking?
Yes, 84 Monroe does offer parking.
Does 84 Monroe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 84 Monroe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Monroe have a pool?
Yes, 84 Monroe has a pool.
Does 84 Monroe have accessible units?
No, 84 Monroe does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Monroe have units with dishwashers?
No, 84 Monroe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 84 Monroe have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 Monroe does not have units with air conditioning.
