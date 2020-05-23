Amenities

The charming single-family home is looking for a new tenant. First floor has Living room, Dining Room, Gourmet Kitchen with Granite counter top. One of a bedroom is a perfect use for an office. All other three bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. Upgraded and brand new bathroom. Attached Two car garage. Nice size cozy, easy maintenance patio garden. Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer are included in the Lease. Resort style amenity, pools and spa, Gym, Excellent winning award schools, close to shopping area, Easy access freeway, hiking, biking and close to the beach! Enjoy orange county living!