Irvine, CA
84 Duet
Last updated May 8 2019 at 2:06 AM

84 Duet

84 Duet · No Longer Available
Location

84 Duet, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
The charming single-family home is looking for a new tenant. First floor has Living room, Dining Room, Gourmet Kitchen with Granite counter top. One of a bedroom is a perfect use for an office. All other three bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. Upgraded and brand new bathroom. Attached Two car garage. Nice size cozy, easy maintenance patio garden. Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer are included in the Lease. Resort style amenity, pools and spa, Gym, Excellent winning award schools, close to shopping area, Easy access freeway, hiking, biking and close to the beach! Enjoy orange county living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Duet have any available units?
84 Duet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 84 Duet have?
Some of 84 Duet's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Duet currently offering any rent specials?
84 Duet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Duet pet-friendly?
No, 84 Duet is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 84 Duet offer parking?
Yes, 84 Duet offers parking.
Does 84 Duet have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 84 Duet offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Duet have a pool?
Yes, 84 Duet has a pool.
Does 84 Duet have accessible units?
No, 84 Duet does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Duet have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 84 Duet has units with dishwashers.
Does 84 Duet have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 Duet does not have units with air conditioning.
