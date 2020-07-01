All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:45 AM

84 Cipresso

84 Cipresso · No Longer Available
Location

84 Cipresso, Irvine, CA 92618
Laguna Altura

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
guest suite
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
guest suite
This Italian-inspired property is nestled on a peaceful cul-de-sac with an over-sized entertaining yard with brick pavers, and covered California room. This impeccably maintained home is upgraded throughout with plantation shutters, custom designer paint and wood flooring. The Gourmet Kitchen boasts upgraded counters, full backsplash, sink-top water dispenser and Stainless Steel Appliances. There is a large guest suite downstairs. Upstairs you will find upgraded counters, floors, shower enclosure. Cooled in the summer by ocean breezes through the canyon, Laguna Altura is minutes to Laguna Beach. Enjoy Nationally-acclaimed Irvine Schools (University High), easy freeway access and walking trails to popular shopping/dining destination at the Irvine Spectrum. Laguna Altura maintains a lifestyle of privacy and tranquility that is unique in OC. With numerous community events throughout the year, this is the idyllic neighborhood you want to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Cipresso have any available units?
84 Cipresso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 84 Cipresso have?
Some of 84 Cipresso's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Cipresso currently offering any rent specials?
84 Cipresso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Cipresso pet-friendly?
No, 84 Cipresso is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 84 Cipresso offer parking?
No, 84 Cipresso does not offer parking.
Does 84 Cipresso have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84 Cipresso does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Cipresso have a pool?
No, 84 Cipresso does not have a pool.
Does 84 Cipresso have accessible units?
No, 84 Cipresso does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Cipresso have units with dishwashers?
No, 84 Cipresso does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 84 Cipresso have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 Cipresso does not have units with air conditioning.
