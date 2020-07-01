84 Cipresso

Amenities

This Italian-inspired property is nestled on a peaceful cul-de-sac with an over-sized entertaining yard with brick pavers, and covered California room. This impeccably maintained home is upgraded throughout with plantation shutters, custom designer paint and wood flooring. The Gourmet Kitchen boasts upgraded counters, full backsplash, sink-top water dispenser and Stainless Steel Appliances. There is a large guest suite downstairs. Upstairs you will find upgraded counters, floors, shower enclosure. Cooled in the summer by ocean breezes through the canyon, Laguna Altura is minutes to Laguna Beach. Enjoy Nationally-acclaimed Irvine Schools (University High), easy freeway access and walking trails to popular shopping/dining destination at the Irvine Spectrum. Laguna Altura maintains a lifestyle of privacy and tranquility that is unique in OC. With numerous community events throughout the year, this is the idyllic neighborhood you want to call home.